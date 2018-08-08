Artificial Pancreas Device System Market is Expected to Increase to 328.45 million by 2023

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in market are

Pancreum LLC, Tandem Diabetes Care, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Insulet, Beta Bionics, Inreda, Medtrum, Bigfoot Biomedical, TypeZero Technologies, Inc. and DreaMed Diabetes Ltd.

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Highlights- Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market

The Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market was worth USD 62.48 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 328.45 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 20.25%.

An Artificial Pancreas Device System is a collective group of devices which accurately imitates the glucose regulating function of a healthy pancreas. An exponential increase in patients diagnosed with diabetes was reported by World Health Organization (WHO) from year 1998 to 2014. The ADPS market is driven by need of administration of insulin on day-to-day basis for diabetes patient. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) launched the Artificial Pancreas Project in 2006 in collaboration with key players in industry to develop Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) for regulating and monitoring insulin and glucose in diabetes patients.

Market Segmentation

Artificial Pancreas Device System Market -Type Outlook

Threshold Suspended Device Systems

Treat to Range/Control to Range (TTR/CTR)

Treat to Target/ Control to Target (TTR/CTT)

Artificial Pancreas Device System Market -By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

South Africa

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Regional Outlook And Trend Analysis

Regionally the APDS market is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of World. Amongst the entire diabetic population, half of them are from India, China, USA, Indonesia and Brazil according to the recent study conducted by World Health Organization (WHO). Hence, this indicates that the Asia-Pacific and North America dominates the regional APDS market.

