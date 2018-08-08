Anti-Caking Agents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share 2023

Increasing demand from emerging markets and advancement in technology is expected to offer plentiful opportunities for the market.

Anticaking Agent is the food additive that inhibits the formation of lumps in certain solids by enabling a free-flowing condition. Anti-Caking agents also possess the important functionality of upholding texture and other organoleptic properties and better shelf life. Application of anti-caking agents is that these are used in road salt, cosmetics, fertilizers, feed, and synthetic detergents. These agents are solvable in water, alcohol and other organic solvents.

The increasing level of consumer inclination for the food of better quality has led to the growth in consumption and improvement of diverse food ingredients, including food-coating ingredients and food & beverage premixes. The rise in the consumption of the food ingredients has caused in an increase in demand for food anti-caking agents. The rising disposable incomes is propelling the growth for food and beverages industry and thus driving the demand for anti-caking agents. Increasing technological improvements in food and dairy industry additionally helps in the growth of anti-caking agents market. Though, factors such as possible health threats and government guidelines might be challenging for the growth of this market.

Anti-Caking Agents Market is segmented by type into Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Magnesium Compounds, Microcrystalline Cellulose and Silicon Dioxide. Based on application the market is segregated into Spice, Seasoning & Condiments, Bakery, Flavor, Beverages, Dairy, Fruits & Vegetables and Chocolates. The market for seasonings & condiments is expected to grow at a substantial rate mainly due to the change in consumer’s tastes, improvements in food products, and aspiration to attain specific organoleptic properties in food products.

Geographically the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East and Africa. Europe dominated the Food Anti-Caking Agents Market in 2018 and is estimated to continue as the largest through 2023. Increasing demand for convenience foods with characteristics such as improved quality and shelf life in evolving economies of Asia has led to the extensive usage of food anti-caking agents.

Key companies operating in anti-caking agents market includes Sasol Wax, Fuji Chemicals Industries, Chemipol S.A., Huber Engineered Materials, Agropur Ingredients, PPG Industries Inc., Grain Corporation, IMAC Inc, Evonik Industries AG, BASF, Norkem Group, Kao Chemicals, PQ Corporation, Bogdány Petrol Ltd. and Sweetener Supply Corp.

