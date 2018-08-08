Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Key Manufactures Shares, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023
Increased disease burden due to rising geriatric population is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market. This market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 2,200 Mn by the end of 2023. AMD remains a major cause of central visual loss, effecting close to 10% of people older than 65 years and over 25% of people older than 75 years globally. Increased awareness among people about the condition has influenced the AMD treatment global demand. At the same time, the arrival of off-patent blockbuster drugs is reflecting favorably on the market particularly in third-world countries. This has allowed small-scale drug manufactures to penetrate untapped markets. The global market for age-related macular degenerations is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.3% during the forecast period.
Get Exclusive PDF Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5736
Key Players for Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market:
Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Acucela Inc. (U.S.), Neurotech Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Ophthotech Corporation (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.S.), Alimera sciences Inc. (U.S.), StemCell Inc. (Canada), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc. (U.S.), Allergan Plc (Ireland), Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (U.S.), Gilead Sciences Inc. (U.S.), Iconic Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Lpath Inc. (U.S.), OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (U.S.), Bausch + Lomb (U.S.), Opthea Limited (Canada), PanOptica, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Promedior, Inc. (U.S.), QLT Inc. (Canada), Quark (U.S.), Resolvyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), RXi Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Alcon Vision Care (U.S.), Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho (Japan), and others.
Global Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market : Segmentation
Type
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD)/Neovascular
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD)/Non-Neovascular
Stages
Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)
Early Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)
Late Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)
Age Group
>75 years
>60 years
>40 years
Diagnosis & Treatment
Treatment
Diagnosis
Route of Administration
Intravitreal
Intravenous
Others
End-User
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Academic Research Institutes
Others
By Region
North America; The U.S., and Canada
Europe; Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC); China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South America
Intended Audience
Medical Devices Companies
Research and Development (R&D) Companies
Pharmaceutical Companies
Government Research Institutes
Academic Institutes and Universities
Global Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market: Regional Analysis
Increased disease burden due to rising geriatric population is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market. This market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 2,200 Mn by the end of 2023. AMD remains a major cause of central visual loss, effecting close to 10% of people older than 65 years and over 25% of people older than 75 years globally. Increased awareness among people about the condition has influenced the AMD treatment global demand. At the same time, the arrival of off-patent blockbuster drugs is reflecting favorably on the market particularly in third-world countries. This has allowed small-scale drug manufactures to penetrate untapped markets.
Get Prime Discount on Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5736
Some Brief Table of Contents of Report
Chapter 1. Report Prologue
Chapter 2. Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restrains
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment
Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants
TOC Continued…
Need more Information Ask to Our Experts @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5736
Market Research Future
Hadapsar, Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1 646 845 9312
Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com