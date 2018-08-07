Velo Optics Offers Cool Comfortable Classic & Conscientious Sunglasses

Velo Optics, L.L.C., designers and manufacturers of cool, comfortable and classic iconic American eyeglasses is pleased to release a sunglass line with a focus on being conscientious about the eye health risks posed by UV exposure to the eye structures and delicate tissue around the eye.

Providence-Fall River-Warwick, RI-MA (1888PressRelease) August 07, 2018 – “As an active cataract surgeon as well as eye plastic surgeon, I encourage patients to be conscientious about the need to wear well designed, well fit, UV absorbing eyewear to prevent cataracts and eyelid skin cancer,” shared Greg Hofeldt, M.D. “Designing a cool, comfortable, classic look and incorporating polarized lenses that also block 99-100% of both UV-A and UV-B while screening out 75% of the visible light seemed like a great combination for everyday sunglasses, as well as any aspect of an outdoor lifestyle,” explained Optometrist Chris Covello, O.D., the “Velo Master Glasser. “So, that’s what Greg and I set out to do-and here we are-now we have them available and affordable!”

About Velo Optics Sunglasses

Each Velo sunglass frame begins with a 3-D modeling and printing process to optimize the shape, style and fit while integrating color and materials to create a refined, high quality end design. This provides a cool, comfortable and classic iconic American eyewear design specifically optimized for Velo Sunwear. The design is combined with a clinically engineered polarized sunglass lens that is selected to block 99-100% of harmful UV light in order to protect against the increase the risk of cataracts, eyelid skin cancer and macular degeneration know to occur from UV exposure.

Small batch limited production Velo Optics sunglasses are now available online at: https://velooptics.com/pages/american-eyeglass-frames.

Located in Fall River, Massachusetts, Velo Optics, L.L.C. is a U.S. based independent company dedicated to designing and creating small batch limited production cool, comfortable, and classic iconic American eyewear distributed through independent optical shops. To learn more about Velo Optics visit https://velooptics.com/, www.facebook.com/velooptics, or www.instagram.com/velooptics.

