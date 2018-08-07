Unisecure Data Centers Introducing High Volume VPS plans and Cloud Computing

Unisecure Data Centers has designed reliable and scalable VPS server hosting plans and cloud computing including everything considering customer’s requirement with SSD storage and low price.

Philadelphia, US, 7th August 2018 | Unisecure Data Centers is a leading web hosting Service providers in USA. Now expanded VPS Server Hosting size to Pure SSD – Big – Fastest SSD with easy, Powerful and On demand VPS resources, High Volume memory sharing up to 64GB.

“We are always working for our customer’s to give them best webvhosting Service experience with Unisecure Data Centers. Day by day amount of Data is becoming bigger, eventually cloud computing needs will increase to meet demanda. Our expanded VPS server Plans are getting ahead of our commitments to allow customer’s to expand high volume VPS packages with cost of bare Metal Server on our Data Centers Platform”. Said Management, Unisecure LLC.”

Unisecure’s VPS & Cloud Computing Services Plans :

Unisecure data centers has created Virtual hosting servers range from 512MB to 64GB with more memory competency as well as expanded availability and size of SSD (state storage device) and traditional spinning Hard-drive allotment to over 450GB for Pure SSD nodes and over 7TB of Big Data nodes. Also increase the bar on Server management and allocation in Cloud.

About Unisecure Data Centers

Unisecure Data Centers is one of the best and leading Web Hosting service providers. Our Technical experts, Information Technology and Design Team, Optimize the deployment of our own servers located in Philadelphia and Conshohocken Location which is US embed with Information Security Management System (ISMS) to examine risks and develop better processes for security our data centers are most secure and reliable. Our offering are including Cloud Server Hosting, Virtual Private Server (VPS Hosting), affordable dedicated server hosting, Colocation services with 24x7x365 Rapid Action Support and 99.999% Up-time Guarantee, high-density redundant power, flexible configurations, carrier-neutral facilities.

Unisecure is productively maintained a Secure and reliable data center environment with robust technology, high-availability, and physical security, so you never have to take the burden of data loss or security breach. We are having more than 650+ experience professionals with proven records in Web Services in the US. We have 50000+ customers over 17 countries including brands such as Canon, DHL, HP, Microsoft, Pepsi, Mc Donalds and much more.

For more information about their services, visit our Website.

Media Contact

Jennifer Thomas

Contact: +1 347 960 6628

Unisecure Data Centers, US.

(Philadelphia & Conshohocken)