The Knee Bursitis Market Report Offers Growth Prospects by 2023

Knee bursitis is inflammation of a small fluid-filled sac (bursa) situated near the knee joint. Bursae reduce friction and cushion pressure points between bones and the tendons, muscles, and skin near joints. Knee bursitis signs and symptoms vary, depending on which bursa is affected and what’s causing the inflammation. Generally, the affected portion of knee might feel warm, tender, and swollen when pressure is applied. But most cases of knee bursitis result from friction and irritation of the bursa that occurs in jobs that require a lot of kneeling on hard surfaces. Knee bursitis can be caused by frequent and sustained pressure, such as kneeling, especially on hard surfaces, overuse or strenuous activity, a direct blow to the knee, a bacterial infection of the bursa, complications from osteoarthritis, and others. Risk factors for knee bursitis is a common complaint, but the risk of developing this painful disorder can increase from prolonged kneeling. For instance, people who work on their knees for long periods such as carpet layers, plumbers, and gardeners are at increased risk of knee bursitis. Sports that result in direct blows or frequent falls on the knee such as wrestling, football, and volleyball can increase your risk of knee bursitis. Runners can develop pain and inflammation in the pes anserine bursa, situated on the inner side knee below the joint.

The global knee bursitis market is expecting a sound growth in the coming future owing to the increasing prevalence of bone-related diseases and favorable reimbursement policies. Mostly all diabetic patients suffer from some or the other knee bursitis. According to findings from the WHO in 2014, approximately 422 million people reported suffering from diabetes. Due to the increasing diabetic population across the globe, there is a significant increase in the number of people with knee bursitis. Additionally, increasing geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure have fuelled the growth of the market. On the other hand, strict regulatory rules and the high cost of the treatment methods may slow the growth of the market during the forecast period. The knee bursitis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Top Players in Knee Bursitis Market:

Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Amgen Inc, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bayer AG, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc, MediaPharma srl, Merck & Co., Inc, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc, Oncolys BioPharma Inc, United Therapeutics Corp and others.

Market Segmentation of Knee Bursitis Market:

The global knee bursitis market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end users.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the global knee bursitis market is segmented into imaging tests and others. Imaging tests are further segmented into X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, and others.

Based on the treatment, it is segmented medication, therapy, surgery, and others. Medication is sub-segmented into antibiotic treatment and others. Others segment includes corticosteroid injection and others.

On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, research centers, academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis of Knee Bursitis Market:

The Americas accounted for the major share of the market owing to the presence of a huge population of patients suffering from bone related problems or joint pains, high healthcare expenditure, well-developed technology, and the presence of the leading players. Furthermore, rising government support for the development of the advanced devices and well-developed healthcare sector has boosted the growth of the knee bursitis market in the Americas.

Europe accounted for the second largest market for the knee bursitis, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Increasing prevalence of the knee bursitis, diabetes, and huge healthcare spending are the major driving factors that have boosted the market growth. Additionally, the healthcare expenditure in this region is also rising. People and healthcare organizations in this region are able to afford the high cost of the devices, which is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing government support and funding for the development and improvement of the treatments have fuelled the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing knee bursitis market. Increasing need for better devices, rapidly improving technology, and the presence of huge patient pool is driving the growth of the market in this region.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in the African region. The major driving factors for the growth of the Middle East & African knee bursitis market are increasing aging population and increasing number of diabetic patients.

