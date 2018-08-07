Increased prevalence of cancer to fuel the Precision Medicine Market Growth

The report “Precision Medicine Market by Technology (Big Data Analytics, Bioinformatics, Gene Sequencing, Drug Discovery, Companion Diagnostics, Others), by Application (Oncology, CNS, Immunology, Respiratory, Others) and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2018–2023)”says, Alcohol Ingredients Market was worth USD 1.67 billion in 2018 and expected to be growing at a CAGR of 9.9%, to reach USD 2.68 billion by 2023.

Precision medicine technique is used to treat diseases by taking the lifestyle of the patient, gene variability and also the environment surrounding the patient into account.

Noteworthy progression in precision medicine to treat cancer and other ailments activated by mutations will propel the market growth. Lack of side effects, increasing government initiatives favoring the market and increased funding are some of the key driving factors of the market.

Browse through 175 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Precision Medicine Market ”

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-precision-medicine-market-1475/

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

Global market for Precision Medicine is categorised based on Technology and Application.

By Technology, the Drug discovery market segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017.

On the basis of technology, the market is further sub-segmented into Big Data Analytics, Bioinformatics, Gene Sequencing, Drug Discovery, Companion Diagnostics and Others. By Technology, drug discovery market holds the largest share of the market.

By Application, the Oncology segment commanded the major market share in 2017.

By Application, the market is further categorised into Oncology, CNS, Immunology, Respiratory and Others. Oncology segmented dominated the market value followed by CNS and Immunology segments.

Customized Report:

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-precision-medicine-market-1475/customize-report

North America dominated the market in 2017

Geographically, the Global market for Precision Medicine is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle-East and Africa. North America is the major market share holder followed by Europe. High access to healthcare and high awareness towards precision medicine among the people are the key factors for North America’s market dominance. Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a significant rise in market value throughout the forecast period.

Request for Sample:

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-precision-medicine-market-1475/request-sample

The Major players in the Precision market include Pfizer, Roche, Covance, Novartis, Qiagen, Biocrates Life Sciences, Teva Pharmaceutical, Nanostring Technologies, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Tepnel Pharma Services, Intomics, Ferrer InCode, Silicon Biosystems, Eagle Genomics, Medtronic, and Quest Diagnostics.

About MarketDataForecast™-

Market Data Forecast is a market research firm offering syndicated research, consults and industry newsletters across various domains & verticals. With a well-established in-house team of experts from diverse fields and outsource research network across 100+ countries, we are the sole research providers for the majority of Fortune 500 companies. Along with the standards of reports being on par excellence, our unique services like free customization, analyst support for the period of six months post to the purchase will be the flag bearers and differentiates us from the rest. Our experience and in-depth understanding of various business environments will be a support to you and your organization in making well-informed decisions.

Related Links:

Clinical Trials Market –

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-clinical-trials-market-1651/

Orphan Drugs Market –

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-orphan-drugs-market-1676/

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626