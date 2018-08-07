Improve Patients’ Experience with 3D Printed Appliances from Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab

3D printing is the next step to faster and efficient product manufacturing in the dental industry. Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab provides Florida dentists with 3D printing as part of its fast and quality services.

[NORTH LAUDERDALE, 8/7/2018] – Through recent developments, 3D printing has become a fast and useful manufacturing method for many industries. Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab notes that 3D printing allows users to “print” their physical object by layering thin materials into one three-dimensional thing.

It is particularly useful in the dental industry, which opens up many possibilities traditional products cannot handle. For dentists in Florida who want to take advantage of 3D printing, Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab now provides fast 3D printing services for all their high-quality dental needs.

Scanning, Designing, and Printing

Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab provides high-quality products and services that increase dentists’ profitability and efficiency. With a fast production process, dentists have fewer missed deadlines and poor output, which often caused them to cancel or reschedule patients’ appointments.

From scanning to designing and printing, the company assists patients in every step of the way. Instead of traditional alginate, dentists can use intraoral scanners to upload a layout of their patients’ teeth into the company’s cloud platform. From there, its skilled technicians print the mold and have it sent back on or before the given time limit.

Benefits of Using 3D Printed Materials

Using 3D printed materials instead of its traditional counterpart provides many benefits. First, it reduces the number of manual processes dentists need to perform. Instead of creating molds of patients’ teeth, dentists only need to scan and send the results to the laboratory via online. It allows dentists to focus on the patient’s other needs and experience.

Second, the process is faster and allows accurate adjustments even before receiving the final printed product. Third, it enables dentists access the Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab’s cloud platform, where they can see digital models and other files instead of having everything printed for reference.

About Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab

Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab provides digital laboratory products and services to dentists in Florida. The company helps dentists increase profitability and improve patient satisfaction with time-efficient and high-quality services. Dentists will have fewer rescheduled appointments and delays due to untimely and low-quality deliveries.

