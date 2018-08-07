Global Pest Control Market to reach 24.57 Billion by 2023

Ploughing and cultivation of the soil before sowing reduces the pest burden and there is also a modern-day trend to restrict the usage of insecticides as far as feasible. This can be done by tracking the crop, effectively applying pesticides when vital, and by growing different varieties of crops (Keeping in mind the crop cycles). This market largely caters to the agricultural industry as it is essential to manage pests to achieve an efficient agricultural yield.

The Global Global Pest Control Market was worth USD 18.98 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.3%, to reach USD 24.57 billion by 2023.

Growing incidences of vector-borne illnesses and infections because of unusual household bugs are encouraging users to increase their spending on pest control products and services. Change in climatic situations favor the development of pest, which causes a risk to human health. According to the statistics supplied by NHS, the number of people stricken by insect bites in England expanded to over 5,000 within the previous year.

The major factors causing the growth of the global pest control products and services market are swiftly increasing urban population across the globe accompanied by an increase in the pest population, increasing awareness, and growing spending power of developing countries. Favorable climate situations in distinctive countries and rising user demand for pesticides attributable to increased pest infestation prices are also anticipated to add to the increased demand for pest management products and services globally.

The Pest Control market is ruled by North America in 2016 with the vicinity accounting for 37% of the general market proportion. This region was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific respectively, with the latter predicted to develop at a rapid rate over the coming years.

The leading companies operating in the market include Ecolab, Rollins, Rentokil Initial, Service Master Global Holdings, Massey Services, Arrow Exterminations, Sanix Incorporated, Asante and Dodson Brothers Exterminating Company.

