Global Military Man-Portable Radar System Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2023

Military Man-Portable Radar System Market by Component (Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver, Others), Range (50Km), Frequency Band (Ku, Ka, Others), Application (Search & Detection, Target Acquisition, Air Defence, Others), & Region–Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

Man-portable radar is a lightweight surveillance radar system that does not require vehicle support to transport or operate. It was developed to introduce radar to remote areas where vehicle support is not feasible. It provides 360-degree intuitive situational awareness and detection of moving targets. Technology advancement in military applications would require highly accurate radar system. Significant investments have been made on the development of man-portable radar system, which would lead to rapid growth of the market during the forecast period. However, major restraint of the military man-portable radar system is the high capital investment required in the development and manufacturing of military man-portable radar system.

The increasing need for lightweight UAV radars will offer new growth opportunities to the market players. The factors responsible for market growth are focus on enhancing situational awareness, changing nature of warfare technologies, and developments in solid-state electronics. Several contracts have been signed to bolster the growth of the market. In 2015, Saab AB signed a contract with the UAE government to provide ground surveillance radar system. In 2002, Thales Group signed a contract with the Dutch Ministry of Defense to deliver 62 SQUIRE radar systems.

Moreover, the increased demand for ground surveillance radars for border monitoring has bolstered the growth of the market. For instance, in 2018, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd signed a contract with Tata Power Company to deploy Blighter B400 series radars as a part of the Indian Government’s Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS). The same year, FLIR Systems Inc. launched radar and thermal products for border patrol and the dismounted warfighter. It is lightweight monocular and has advanced portable surveillance capabilities.

The global military man-portable radar system market has been segmented by component, range, frequency band, and region. Antenna is the most widely used component and thus, the segment has the largest market share. On the basis of range, the less than 50 Km segment is estimated to witness the largest demand during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for radar systems for air surveillance, air mapping, and weapon control systems. On the basis of frequency, the Ku-band segment is expected to witness the largest demand during the forecast period, owing to the increasing usage in military and commercial applications.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, due to the high demand for unmanned aerial vehicles in air surveillance for homeland security. Asia-Pacific follows North America in the global military man-portable radar system market and is estimated to trail North America during the forecast period due to the rise in cross-border disputes. The global military man-portable radar system market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10%, from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global military man-portable radar system market are Thales Group (France), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Saab AB (Sweden), Telefunken Racoms (Germany), FLIR Systems Inc. (U.S.), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), ASELSAN A.S. (Turkey), BAE Systems (U.K), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd (U.K), and SpotterRF (U.S.).

