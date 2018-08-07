Fitz All Blades Now Offers Unbelievable Discounts For Multi Tool Blades

Pittsburgh, PA ( webnewswire.com ) August 7, 2018 – Fitz All, manufacturers of replacement multi-tool blades for a wide range of brands, have slashed down the prices for their products. For less than $60, customers can now buy a range of oscillating tool blades that includes a nail eater, circular flat blade, 20mm stainless steel blade, and more.

“There are more than a dozen types of blades; users are sure to find the right blade for the job. In fact, with the new arbor pattern gives eight blade positions to choose. They are perfect for people needing the 45-degree angle that typical 4-way arbor patterns cannot provide. All of these blades are sold at a very low price. Of course, discounted prices do not mean poor quality,” says a spokesperson for Fitz All.

Fitz All also offers a price match guarantee; users just have to send details about a competitor and Fitz All will match the offer. “Some of the deals we cover include the buy one-get one offers and price cuts on specific items,” he adds.

The company offers the best multi-tool blades at incredibly low prices. Each of these blades can be used for cutting, sculpting, scoring, scraping, sawing, and trimming a wide range of materials.

About Fitz All Blades:

Fitz All Blades are manufacturers of replacement multi-tool blades to be used for several brands of multi-master tools, including Fein, Bosch, Chicago, Rockwell, and Dremel.

To know more, visit https://fitzallblades.com/

