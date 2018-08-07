Extruded Snacks Market to witness a steady growth in the Asia Pacific

According to a new market research report ” Extruded Snacks Market By Type (Potato, Corn, Rice, Tapioca, Mixed Grain, Others) By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores) And By Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)”, published by MarketDataForecast, The Global Extruded Snacks Market was worth USD 30.42 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 4%, to reach USD 37.01 billion by 2023, within the mentioned forecast period. Increasing disposable income regarding snacks products is fuelling the demand for market growth. Increasing demand for the weight management and health conscious among individuals coupled with huge consumption of healthy snack food, raising urban population across the globe are attributing the market growth. Other major factors boosting the growth of the market are attractive packing of products and manufacturing a wide range of different flavors of Extruded snacks. However, increasing awareness regarding health conscious among individuals and increasing unorganized and local brand food products are impeding the growth of the market.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets segment commanded the major market share

By product and services, the Global Extruded Snacks Market is fragmented into type and distribution channel. On the idea of distribution channel, the Extruded Snacks Market is bifurcated into convenience stores, hypermarkets, independent retailers, supermarkets. The hypermarkets and supermarkets sub segment from distribution channel of Extruded snacks market accounts large share, nearly 53% of the total share of the market. The hypermarkets and supermarkets can be attributed to reasonable prices of the products and increase the promotions by retailers. In hypermarkets and supermarkets contains a variety of products from different brands so that, the customers can have multiple options to buy the products.

Potato segment is approximated to account for the largest market share in 2016

Under the categorization of type, the Global Extruded Snacks Market is classified as mixed grains, potato, tapioca, corn, rice, and others. The 34% market share of the Extruded Snacks Market is accounted by potato segment owing to increasing the demand for various flavors in different regions like Europe and North America.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to command the largest share of the market

The market can be studied under geographical segmentation into Europe, and Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East and Africa regions, North America. The Asia Pacific is accounted for the largest share of the global Extruded Snacks Market in 2016, followed by North America and Europe. Increase in the demand for ready to eat and healthy snack products are the key driving factor of the Asia Pacific Extruded Snacks Market. The Indian market is expected to show a rapid growth with a high CAGR of 12% within the forecast period owing to raising technological advancements.

Some of the manufactures of Extruded Snacks Market include Arca Continental, Old Dutch Foods, Calbee, JFC International, Amica Chips, Diamond Foods, Universal Robina, Mondelez International, Kellogg’s, ITC, Bag Snacks, Frito-lay and Aperitivos Flaper.

