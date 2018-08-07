AP Lazer Provides a Range of Fiber Lasers Ideal for Metal Cutting

The laser technology company offers cutting-edge technology that helps facilities to streamline their processes and save money.

[LANSING, 08/07/2018] — AP Lazer offers a selection of fiber lasers for metal cutting applications. The company explains that the beam quality and the precision capabilities of these laser machines make them an ideal solution for cutting metal.

Furthermore, AP Lazer’s variety of laser machines has 300w to 800w power range. The power options help businesses save money for their facilities, simplify their processes, and allow them to utilize state-of-the-art technology. Fiber lasers work on any metal materials such as carbon steel, stainless steel, and brass.

Fiber Lasers for Light Industrial Use

Fiber laser machines vary depending on its usage. For light industrial, the AP5198FC Fiber Laser has CO2 and fiber laser power making it the top choice when it comes to engraving and laser cutting capabilities. Shops that have a small floor space can utilize this type of laser machine.

Meanwhile, the AP5198L or AP5198S, which uses mid-level power, is suitable for light industrial projects. Its modular design helps businesses limit cost while its high speeds allow for good production.

Fiber Lasers for Industrial Use

AP Lazer also has fiber lasers recommended for industrial use. The AP5F10C Fiber Laser offers precise metal cutting and marking capabilities using a wide range of power. With its design, the machine can process sheet metal efficiently.

Additionally, the company has multipurpose fiber laser as well. The AP5F10CR Fiber Glass is excellent for sheet and pipe metal cutting because it has an integrated design. Since it has dual purposes, shops can save on money and space.

AP Lazer notes, “Whether you need to cut stainless steel, carbon steel, brass or other metal materials, a fiber laser is your solution for precise metal cutting and precision metal marketing.”

