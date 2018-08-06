Sleep Apnea Devices Market Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2018-2022

Sleep Apnea Devices are basically these therapeutic devices used to give some relief to the people suffering from the serious disorder known as Sleep Apnea. Various types of devices are available to treat sleep breathing disorders. Although, every device has its own set of pros & cons, all these Sleep Apnea Devices are effectively providing a significant amount of relief and evade further complications by treating causative factors of Sleep Apnea.

Accrediting the traction, this market is currently vibrating with and the growth prospects the market is demonstrating globally, Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a brilliant study report giving out the complete market prognosis up till 2022. According to MRFR, the Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market gaining further prominence will demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, posting a striking CAGR during 2017 – 2022.

There are multiple risk factors that trigger Sleep Apnea. However, today’s heady lifestyle is the root cause for its existence that is affecting a number of children as well as adults. There is no cure of Sleep Apnea but using these therapeutic devices regularly, assures phenomenal outcomes. With the interventions of advanced technologies, today, specialists are developing devices that are gradually helping patients recover & regain control over their body. Therefore, market of Sleep Apnea devices is growing globally.

Evidently, technological advancements transpired in to the field of medical science are providing impetus to the market growth further escalating pervasively. However, seminal efforts of key market players that are constantly bringing those improvements are paying off well driving the market growth. Heavy investments transpired in to the field of R&D by the manufacturers to develop devices with adept technology in turn are contributing to the market growth.

In addition, factors contributing the market growth include growing prevalence of Sleep Apnea disorder fuelled by the fast life and various prevailing addictions such as alcohol, narcotics and etc. Initiatives taken by Governments worldwide are playing a major role in the market growth. Demand of sophisticated devices (user-friendly & comfortable to use) by physicians and patients is also propelling the market to a great extent.

On the other hand, factors such as cost associated with these devices along with the technological incompetence among the professionals are considered as market growth restricting factors. Also, scepticism of physicians towards the advancement & efficacies of these devices is likely to restrict the market growth.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

February 22, 2018 – Zennea Technologies (Canada), has won itself title of a notable start up by securing the best overall prize for itself. The value money is $35,000 & awarded by the annual Coast Capital Savings Venture Prize competition that awards entrepreneurialism for its new development of a portable battery-operated device – “sleep wearables”. The device is smaller, yet, helps reduce snoring. The company hopes that “sleep wearables” will become an alternative to large CPAP machines.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are: ResMed (U.S), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (U.S), Braebon Medical Corporation (Canada), ImThera Medical Inc. (U.s), Cadwell Industries, Inc(U.S), Invacare Corporation (U.s), BMC Medical Co, Ltd (China), Curative Medical (U.S) and others.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market – Regional Analysis

North America market dominates the global Sleep Apnea Devices market with the significant market share. While Europe & Asia Pacific stand at the second & third positions respectively in terms of the market share.

Factors such as, advancements in technology, coupled with the prevailing disorders associated with sleep, availability of advanced infrastructure and growing awareness towards the advantages & efficacies of these Devices are attributing to the growth of North America and Europe Market.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for Sleep Apnea Devices. However high cost associated with the purchase and implementation of these devices is impeding the regional market growth.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the report – Sleep Apnea Devices market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics

By Products: Comprises Mouth Devices {MAD (mandibular advancement device) & Tongue Retaining Device}, CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway) Devices, Position Pillows, Bumper Belt, Oral Appliance Mask & etc.

By End Users: Cognitive Care Centers, Hospitals/clinics, Research Institutes, among others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and Rest of the World.

