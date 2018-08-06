Public Safety Software Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2028

This Fact.MR report examines global public safety software market for the forecast period 2017–2027. The prime purpose of the report is to find opportunities and trends in the market and provide insights pertaining to segments of the global public safety software market.

To understand the opportunities and trends in this market, the report is categorically divided into four sections namely on the basis of solution type, end-user, deployment and region. The report analyzes global public safety software in terms of value (US$).

Public safety software helps minimizing the risks and secure various organizations from natural calamities and terrorist attacks. It delivers public safety management with variety of solutions including computer-aided dispatch (CAD), robust records management (RMS), field reporting mapping, crime analysis, and jail management (JMS).

Global public safety software market is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Rising cyber security threats, natural calamities along with growing risk of terrorist attacks across the globe are the major factors which help the public safety software market to grow with a rapid rate over the forecast period. Robust demand of public safety software in law and enforcement department to find the real time information across the globe leads the public safety software market towards high growth over the forecast period. Growing number of public safety solution offering along with high mergers and agreements between vendors and technology partners help to drive the public safety software market growth over the forecast period. The key restraining factor for the public safety software market is high budget and security issues which restrict the public safety market to grow over the forecast period.

The global public safety software market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of Solution type the market is segmented into the following:

Computer Aided Dispatch Solution

Jail Management Solution

Incident Management Solution

Mobile Police Software Solution

Court Management Solution

Reporting Solution

Record Management Solution

Scheduling Solution

Permit and license administration solutions

Other Solution

Among above mention solution types, Computer Aided Dispatch Solution along with Record Management Solution are estimated to account high market share over the forecast period whereas Jail management solution is estimated to see a high growth rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user type, the market is segmented as follows:

Law Enforcement Agencies

Municipal Police Departments

Courts

Prosecutors

Marshals and Fire Departments

District Attorneys

Others

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Global Public safety software Market: Key Market Players

Spillman Technology, Inc., DF Labs SPA, IBM Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Wynyard Group, IntelliChoice Inc., Tyler Technologies, Inc., SysTools Software Pvt Limited, PTS Solutions, Inc., Envisage Technologies LLC, Saltus Technologies, Policeone.com and many other market players.

