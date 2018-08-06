A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market By Product Type (Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices, ERCP Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, China, India and Brazil).

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Analysis By Product Type (Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices, ERCP Devices), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023”, global market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 6.82% during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including rising incidence of chronic gastrointestinal ailments, increasing healthcare awareness amongst consumers, flourishing market for minimally invasive procedures, new device approvals along with increasing health expenditure in developing countries. Moreover, ongoing demographic shift towards geriatric population with significant population suffering from inveterate ailments, is expected to propel the demand for gastrointestinal endoscopy devices. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type as well as end user. By product type, the segment of GI videoscopes is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.

The report titled “Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Analysis By Product Type (Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices, ERCP Devices), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023” has covered and analyzed the potential of global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market – Size and Growth: By Value

• By Product Type – Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices and ERCP Devices: By Value

• By End User – Hospitals, Clinics and Others: By Value

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market – Size and Growth: By Value

• By Product Type – Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices and ERCP Devices: By Value.

• By End User – Hospitals, Clinics and Others: By Value

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, India, China, Brazil

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market – Size and Growth: By Value

• By Product Type – Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices and ERCP Devices: By Value.

• By End User – Hospitals, Clinics and Others: By Value

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Company Share Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Supply Chain Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, Fujifilm Holdings, Congentix Medical, US Endoscopy, PENTAX Medical.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Outlook

5. Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6. Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By Product: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By Product, 2017 (%)

6.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By Product, 2023 (%)

6.2 Global Hemostasis Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.3 Global Capsule Endoscopes Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.4 Global G.I Videoscopes Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.5 Global Biopsy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.6 Global ERCP Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.7 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By End User: Breakdown (%)

6.7.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By End User, 2017 (%)

6.7.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By End User, 2023 (%)

6.8 Global Hospital Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.9 Global Clinic Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.10 Others Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7. Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By Region : Breakdown (%)

7.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By Region, 2017 (%)

7.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market Size, By Region, 2023 (%)

7.2 North America Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Growth and Forecast

7.2.1 By Value (2013-2017)

7.2.2 By Value (2018-2023)

7.2.3 By Product, By Value (2013-2017)

7.2.4 By Product, By Value (2018-2023)

7.2.5 By End User, By Value (2013-2017)

7.2.6 By End User, By Value (2018-2023)

7.3 North America Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Country Analysis (U.S and Canada)

7.3.1 U.S Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.3.2 U.S Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product, By Value (2013-2017)

7.3.3 U.S Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product, By Value (2018-2023)

7.3.4 U.S Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User, By Value (2013-2017)

7.3.5 U.S Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User, By Value (2018-2023)

7.3.6 Canada Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.3.7 Canada Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product, By Value (2013-2017)

7.3.8 Canada Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product, By Value (2018-2023)

7.3.9 Canada Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User, By Value (2013-2017)

7.3.10 Canada Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User, By Value (2018-2023)

7.4 Europe Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Growth and Forecast

7.4.1 By Value (2013-2017)

7.4.2 By Value (2018-2023)

7.4.3 By Product, By Value (2013-2017)

7.4.4 By Product, By Value (2018-2023)

7.4.5 By End User, By Value (2013-2017)

7.4.6 By End User, By Value (2018-2023)

7.5 Europe Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Country Analysis (U.K and Germany)

7.5.1 U.K Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.5.2 U.K Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product, By Value (2013-2017)

7.5.3 U.K Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product, By Value (2018-2023)

7.5.4 U.K Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User, By Value (2013-2017)

7.5.5 U.K Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User, By Value (2018-2023)

7.5.6 Germany Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.5.7 Germany Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product, By Value (2013-2017)

7.5.8 Germany Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product, By Value (2018-2023)

7.5.9 Germany Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User, By Value (2013-2017)

7.5.10 Germany Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User, By Value (2018-2023)

7.6 APAC Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Growth and Forecast

7.6.1 By Value (2013-2017)

7.6.2 By Value (2018-2023)

7.6.3 By Product, By Value (2013-2017)

7.6.4 By Product, By Value (2018-2023)

7.6.5 By End User, By Value (2013-2017)

7.6.6 By End User, By Value (2018-2023)

7.7 APAC Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Country Analysis (Japan, India and China)

7.7.1 Japan Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.7.2 Japan Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product, By Value (2013-2017)

7.7.3 Japan Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product, By Value (2018-2023)

7.7.4 Japan Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User, By Value (2013-2017)

7.7.5 Japan Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User, By Value (2018-2023)

7.7.6 India Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.7.7 India Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product, By Value (2013-2017)

7.7.8 India Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product, By Value (2018-2023)

7.7.9 India Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User, By Value (2013-2017)

7.7.10 India Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User, By Value (2018-2023)

7.7.11 China Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.7.12 China Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product, By Value (2013-2017)

7.7.13 China Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By Product, By Value (2018-2023)

7.7.14 China Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User, By Value (2013-2017)

7.7.15 China Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market, By End User, By Value (2018-2023)