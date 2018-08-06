Drug Designing Tools Market Expected to Increase at a CAGR 11.23% through 2018 – 2028

The global drug designing tools market is expected to grow from US$ 1,777.3 Mn in 2018 to US$ 5,150.1 Mn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 11.23% in terms of revenue during the forecast period (2018-2028). In a new report by Future Market Insights, the global drug designing tools market is tracked in terms of value and is calibrated to obtain the market revenue estimates. The adoption of advanced technologies in drug designing tools and increasing requirement of time- and cost-effective tools are boosting growth of the drug designing tools market. However, infrastructure compatibility is a major problem faced by most organizations and is likely to challenge revenue growth of the global drug designing tools market.

To understand and assess the demand and opportunities in the drug designing tools market, the report is categorically split into four major sections that focus on market analysis by solutions, by application, by end user, and by region.

The section – market analysis by solutions comprehensively analyses the market on the basis of multi databases, virtual screening tools, structure designing/building tools, predictive analytics, model building tools, and other solutions in terms of value for the period 2018-2028. In 2018, the multi databases segment dominated the drug designing tools market, followed by the virtual screening tools segment. The predictive analytics segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 13.22% over the forecast period in the drug designing tools market in terms of revenue, followed by the virtual screening tools segment.

The section – market analysis by application, analyses the various applications that use drug designing tools, and the data is provided in terms of value for 2018-2028. The binding site prediction segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 12.75% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the docking segment accounted for a major percentage of the revenue share of the overall market in 2017, and is expected to dominate the drug designing tools market throughout the forecast years, followed by the target prediction segment.

The section – market analysis by end user, analyses various users that use tools in research and development, and the data is provided in terms of value for 2018-2028. The contract research organisations segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 11.99% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for a major percentage of the revenue share of the overall market in 2017, and is expected to dominate the drug designing tools market throughout the forecast years, followed by the biotechnology companies segment.

The section – market analysis by region includes an in-depth country-level analysis of the key regions in the world, namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa by product type, end user, and countries; and provides market data in terms of value for the forecast period 2018-2028. In 2018, the market in North America dominated the overall global drug designing tools market, followed by the market in Western Europe.