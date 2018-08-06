Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2025

This study provides insights about the Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market in regards to its uses and benefits. We at Crystal Market Research (CMR) provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.

Industry Trend Analysis:

The global Dental Implants And Prosthetics Market is expected to be around $16 billion by 2025. Increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases and dental cavities, increase in incidence of dental fractures, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are some of the major factors driving the market growth. According to the oral health statistics revealed by World Health Organization (WHO) in April 2012, nearly 100% of adults and about 60 to 90% of school children globally have dental cavities. Such high prevalence of dental cavities will lead to an increased demand for dental implants in coming years. Moreover, factors such as rapidly aging population and increased disposable income in developing countries are also expected to favorably contribute to the growth of the global dental implants and prosthetics market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, people aged 60 years or older amounted to 900 million and this number is expected to reach up to 2 billion by 2050. Such high prevalence of geriatric population will considerably assist the growing demand for dental implants and prosthetics during the forecast period. However, restraining factors such as unfavorable reimbursement policies and high cost of dental implants can hinder the growth of global dental implants and prosthetics market during the forecast period.

Major Keyplayers:

The key players operating in the global dental implants and prosthetics market focus on product development and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio and broaden their reach to new markets. For instance, in June 2016, Dentsply Sirona Inc., one of the leading manufacturers of professional dental solutions, acquired MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., an Israel based company involved in development and commercialization of advanced products for implant dentistry. This acquisition by Dentsply Sirona was intended to aggressively target the value segment of the implants market by utilizing MIS’s product portfolio.

Some of the major players operating in the global dental implants and prosthetics market are, BioHorizons, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Avinent Implant System, Bicon, LLC, S.L., Dentsply Sirona Inc., CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, A.B. Dental, Neoss Limited, OSSTEM IMPLANT.CO., LTD, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Dentatus AB, and Ivoclar Vivadent AG.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Europe dominated the global dental implants and prosthetics market in 2016. This dominance can be attributed to various factors such as increasing geriatric population in the region, high government expenditure on oral healthcare, and the availability of favorable reimbursement policies. North America accounts for the second largest share in the global dental implants and prosthetics market in 2016. Asia-Pacific dental implants and prosthetics market is expected to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period due to increasing geriatric population, abundant availability of target patients and increasing disposable income in emerging countries such as China and India.

Market Opportunities:

With increasing disposable income in emerging nations such as India and China, the demand for dental implants is expected to significantly increase across the premium and value implant segments in coming years. Offering advanced yet cost effective implants and prosthetic solutions in emerging markets will work in favor of the major players in the global dental implants and prosthetics market during the forecast period.

Product Type Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Based on the type of product, the premium implants segment dominated the global dental implants market in 2016. High disposable income in developed countries such as the U.S. and Germany has led to large scale adoption of premium implants in these countries. Based on the type of material, titanium implants segment accounted for the major share of the global dental implants market in 2016. This significant market share can be attributed to the associated advantages such as high strength, biocompatibility and durability leading to large scale adoption of titanium implants by dental professionals. The bridges segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental prosthetics market in 2016.

Type of Facility Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In dental clinics, various procedures related to dental disorders are performed which include implantation of prosthetics such as crowns and bridges. Patients with dental problems such as cavities, untreated tooth decays and other periodontal diseases usually visit dental clinics to undergo such procedures.

Major ToC of Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

Part 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Part 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Share Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Growing Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases and Dental Cavities

3.3.1.2. Increase in Incidence of Dental Fractures

3.3.1.3. Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies

3.3.2.2. High Cost of Dental Implants

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

CONTINUED FOR TOC

(Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.)

Examine Report Description with Detailed ToC on Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/dental-implants-and-prosthetics-market

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

For more information, visit: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC06150