Automotive Turbocharger Market is Expected to Increase to 21.58 billion by 2023

Automotive turbocharger market from VGT turbochargers is foreseen to develop tremendously over the estimate time frame. High demand for accurate controlling of particulate and NOx discharges will drive the interest for these turbochargers. Furthermore, they help to decrease the lag time and develop the productivity of the engines. Twin turbo is anticipated to grow significantly over the figure course of events attributable to arrangement of advantages, for example, prevalent power and acceleration.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Cummins Turbo Technologies, Linamar, Weifang FuYuan Turbochargers Co, MONTUPET, IHI Corporation, Honeywell, Federal-Mogul, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and BorgWarner. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Automotive Turbocharger Market was worth USD 11.18 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 21.58 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.58% during the forecast period.

Rising interest for turbocharging technologies from the OEMs to offer upgraded and fuel-effective vehicles will majorly drive the business development. Manufacturers are ceaselessly concentrating on meeting environmental emissions regulations, bringing about their multiplying production. The automobile sector over the globe is reliably putting efforts to guarantee upgraded driver’s involvement and controlling the environmental emissions. This will decidedly impact the automotive turbocharger market throughout the following years.

Vehicle Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Automotive turbocharger market from PCVs is foreseen to command the business, representing a significant share of the general income over the forecast period inferable from their significant production over the globe. Rising demand for these vehicles, particularly from the developing economies of Asia Pacific will additionally boost the income generation.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Europe automotive turbocharger market is anticipated to feature predominance throughout the following years. Higher entrance of turbochargers when compared with different regions inferable from stringent discharges and fuel effectiveness standards will significantly bolster the income generation. The OEMs over the district are progressively embracing these turbochargers to meet these regulations.

The Automotive Turbocharger Market is segmented as follows-

Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Vehicle, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

PCV

LCV

HCV

Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Technology, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

VGT/VNT

Wastegate

Twin Turbo

Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Fuel, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Gasoline

Diesel

Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Distribution Channel, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

OEM

Aftermarket

