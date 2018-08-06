3D Technology Market 2018 Strategy Analysis, Business Overview and Opportunities to 2022

Market Highlights:

The 3D technology is a three-dimensional image that provides in depth perception of the image. The 3D images are made interactive so that the user can get involved with the scene and find it real. The 3D image creation is a process of tessellation, geometry and rendering. 3D technology provides the most accurate and precise image of the object.

The invention of 3D technology has made a revolutionary change from gaming to other fields. Its usage has expanded from gaming to product design, corporate presentation and personal entertainment. Almost all the new generation PC makers are installing the 3D technology in their system which is proving to be very useful in designing and architectural application. So far the 3D technology has not yet made a major impact in the market place but the businessmen and industrialist are aware of its benefits and future potential. Most popular application of 3D technology is found in PC, architecture, industrial and education tool.

Major Key Players:

3D Systems, Inc. (U.S),

Voxel8, Inc. (U.S),

Faro Technologies, Inc. (U.S.),

HP Development Company, L.P. (U.S),

3D Hubs (Netherland),

WASP 3D (Italy),

Hexagon AB (Sweden),

Panasonic Corporation (Japan), ExOne (U.S), Sony Corporation (Japan) among others.

According to Market Research Future, the 3D Technology Market is growing rapidly over 15% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 145 billion by the end of forecast period.

Growing Adoption And Applications In An Array Of Industries Is Expected To Drive A Momentous Demand

The explosive adoption of virtual reality in a host of applications ranging from aerospace, defense, gaming, training, industrial, medical sector, consumer electronics and others are driving a faster growth. Demand for better user experience has led to the adoption of the technology in new generation PC especially for designing and architectural application.

The 3D images are more interactive and closer to reality, which allows for greater accurate and precise representation of the object. Growing need for precise surveying and increasing application expanse such as geography, atmospheric research, meteorology, archaeology, astronomy, geology, seismology, and forestry is the prime driver of the market. The ability to develop high-resolution maps and mapping hidden morphological structures not possible by conventional technology is the excellent advantage of 3D.

High Installation And Maintenance Cost Coupled With The Nascent Stage Of The Technology Is A Prime Restraint On The Market

The high cost of installation and maintenance, high degree of secrecy owing to the strategic nature of 3D technology hampers the development of the market.

Segmentation:

To gain a 360-degree view of the global 3D technology market, the report is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

Based on the product type, the market is segregated into the 3D printer, 3D scanner, 3D glasses, 3D camera, 3D image designing, and 3D display technology.

Based on the applications, the market is segregated into healthcare, media and entertainment, government, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, architecture, and others

Based on regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis:

North America led by the U.S. accounts for the largest market for 3D technology. The adoption of 3D technology as a strategic arena by the U.S. Geological Survey Experimental Advanced Airborne Research is an example of the dominance of the U.S. The European market is dominated by Germany, France, and the U.K. The applications of 3D in designing is the fastest applications expanse of 3D in Europe.

The Asia- Pacific market is led by China, Japan, and India and is expected to be the fastest growing market. The Middle East and Africa market are dominated by Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

