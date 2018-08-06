360 FLOOR CLEANING SERVICES LLC is a Top Industrial and Commercial Floor Cleaning Services Provider in Georgia

Atlanta, GA, (August 06, 2018) – 360 FLOOR CLEANING SERVICES LLC has been set up with the objective of becoming a top deep cleaning service provider in Metro Atlanta, USA. Within a short time, the company has earned the recognition of being a top industrial and commercial floor cleaning services provider.

The commercial kitchen floor deep cleaning services professionals working with the company offer superior services with the help of the newest technologies and the latest cleaning tools that can deep clean properties and sanitize them to the fullest satisfaction. Customers can get the best cleaning services with utmost satisfaction, enjoy minimal downtime and have maximum savings in costs.

The Gym Floor Mat cleaning and sanitizing Service provider usually sends a team comprising of 3 – 5 cleaning experts, although the team size varies based on the cleaning requirements of customers, time needed for the completion of the task and the area that is covered. Cleaning assistance is offered Monday – Friday.

The Commercial and Industrial floor Cleaning Services provider is fully bonded and insured, and has general liability insurance that covers the business as well as its employees.

About 360 FLOOR CLEANING SERVICES LLC

360 FLOOR CLEANING SERVICES LLC is a newly opened industrial and commercial floor cleaning services provider. Based in Atlanta, GA, it offers assistance to educational facilities, schools, restaurants, cold storage facilities and more.

