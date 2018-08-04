The Colossal Modeling Agency

Model Factory is a multifaceted modeling agency with having presence in both national and international bases to discover new talents, prepare them and put them in the world of fashion.

Model Factory is a multifaceted modeling agency with having presence in both national and international bases to discover new talents, prepare them and put them in the world of fashion. We value quality services which makes us stand out among the others as we seek professionalism and accomplishment of objectives as the main focus for our clients.

Speaking of professional opportunities for upcoming models, a striking feature of Model Factory is that we seek professional guidance from within the market. We are concerned with the guidance of our models and especially take care of not exploiting their potential. We have an expert panel who can realize one’s x factor and can ensure that each potential candidate contributes in a significant and unique way to our aesthetic. This boutique styled approach has led us to make a personalized atmosphere when developing these upcoming models, allowing us to give some extra advising they need to prepare them for this highly competitive industry. The in-house experts are high acclaimed and with their inbound knowledge of the industry they help us realize current market trends and public opinions. Through our approach for these models, we help them determine and find the right kind of attitude regarding the work and also create an eager personality to perfect their craft.

With our 17 years in the industry, our strength is to help and realize our clients with the best suited models for their projects in product promotions, television commercials, advertisements, fashion shows, fittings and editorials. We have our white collar staff at our clients’ deposition all the time, assisting them with their needs for the project.

We have came a long way and created our immense presence in Greater China and North East Asia. Our approach is to manage people’s career, not just running as a Model agency.

So if you’re interested in our services offered, then you can contact us via our website at:-

www.modelfactory.com.hk