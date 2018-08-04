Surge Media Offers The Most Excellent Corporate and Business Video Production Service

Woolloongabba, QLD (August 04, 2018) – With a team of freelancers and in-house members, Surge Media delivers high-quality videos which have great demands among the clients. Their video showcases the product and explains the customers about the product enhancement. The company provides both the print and digital design services as an all-rounder.

“The truth – the company loves what it does. There is something about the magical process and building relationship with the clients. The company thrives on the human-to-human engagement and a great number of clients referred the company or repeat business” stated BEN TROWSE, Founding Partner of Surge media.

The company adopts the industry-proven process. Initially, the team understands the intention, target and message from the clients clearly. The team works on the concept and scripts of all videos. The team will consult the client to verify the essential creative decisions. Once the project is filmed, the experts will edit the client story using film actions, motion graphics and animation.

The client can access the video-dash platform and so that the client can review the video and suggest feedbacks on the development process. Secure login is provided to each client to enter the video dash account, from which client can know about the company’s current projects and post-production process. The clients can give visual and audio comments and it makes them more involved in the process.

Surge Media, established in 2010, one of the leading video production companies in Brisbane. A team of skilled designers and video producers develop the concept and produce an excellent product. Custom draft delivery portal is designed by the company to enhance the experience of the client.

