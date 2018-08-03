Rapid Plas Offers the Benefits of Self-Cleaning Water Tanks with the TankVac®

Rapid Plas offers the TankVac® water tank, designed to prevent clean water from overflowing while saving time and costs on maintenance with its self-cleaning technology.

[TAMWORTH, 03/08/2018] — Rapid Plas, a specialist in residential, commercial and agricultural poly products, offers the technology of self-cleaning water tanks ideal for Australian homes. The TankVac® rainwater tank saves maintenance costs with its self-cleaning mechanism while providing clean water for household uses.

How the TankVac® Water Tank Works

The TankVac® water tank by Rapid Plas maximises the efficiency and quality of harvesting rainwater in two ways.

The first way is by keeping fresh and clean water at the top of the tank while the sediments and bacteria settle on the bottom of the tank. This is discharged through the flow generator at nine litres per second.

The second way is by minimising the loss of freshwater by preventing overflowing. TankVac® creates an automatic vacuum that changes the flow of the water, which syphons water from the bottom where the bacteria and sediments sit.

Advantages of the TankVac® Water Tank

Through its vacuum and overflow system, TankVac® maintains the quality of potable water. Its self-cleaning mechanism can significantly extend the quality of the tank’s filtration system and pump. Additionally, because of its two outlets, TankVac® can be easily installed by DIY installers.

According to Rapid Plas, TankVac® offers a unique rainwater catchment system designed to have no movable parts and be fully functional without electricity or other power sources.

About Rapid Plas

Since 1990, Rapid Plas has been manufacturing high-quality poly products such as rainwater tanks, water and feed troughs and other equine and animal care solutions. Each product in their range is made according to Australian and New Zealand standards. As part of their commitment to supporting local businesses, Rapid Plas has been selling their products through their trusted network of local suppliers.

Learn more about the company and their products by visiting https://rapidplas.com.au/.