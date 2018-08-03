Process Analyzer Market 2018-2023– Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing and Industry Growth Analysis

Market Highlights:

Process analyzer market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for Process Analyzers Market across different application areas such as water & wastewater, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals among others. Additionally, innovations and advancements in technology, and increasing market for process analyzers owing to the growth of oil & gas industry is adding fuel to the growth of the process analyzer market.

ABB Ltd., GE Analytical Instruments, Hach Lange GmbH, Honeywell International, Inc., Teledyne Technologies, Inc. and The Emerson Electric Company are some of the leading players in the market.

ABB Ltd develops, manufactures, and supplies analytical instruments for the laboratory, process, environmental, steam and power industries and is considered to be a leading provider of the process analyzers. The company focusses on offering innovative solutions and keeps up with the fast pace of the technological advancements. Increasing application areas of process analyzers across different industries is one major factor driving the growth of process analyzer market. Due to the convenience being provided to the users with the adoption of process analyzer solutions, the growth of the global process analyzer market is anticipated.

Process Analyzer Market Segmentation:

The global process analyzer market is segmented by type, service and industry. The industry segment is classified into oil & gas, petrochemical, pharmaceuticals, water & wastewater, power generation, food & beverages, semiconductor processing, pulp & paper, metal & mining and others. However, the water & wastewater industries sub-segment is expected to hold a major share of the global process analyzer market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing importance of water treatment and increasing initiatives from the Indian government in order to provide improved drinking water facilities. However, the lack of awareness regarding the benefits and features of process analyzer and high deployment costs are major factors that could cause hindrance in the growth of global process analyzer market. Also, continuous support and maintenance for proper functioning of process analyzers is another major factors which may hamper the market growth.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global Process Analyzer market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 3 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Player Analysis for Process Analyzer Market:

Some of the key players in the market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), GE Analytical Instruments (U.S.), Hach Lange GmbH (Germany), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), The Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), and Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan) among others.

Process Analyzer Market Analysis:

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The market in North America is anticipating rapid growth owing to the technological advancements and rise in demand for process analyzers across different industry verticals in this region. The U.S. holds the majority of market share owing to the increased demand for process analyzer solutions in oil & gas industry as well as growing disposable income in the region.

