Global Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market estimated to reach US$ 250 Mn by 2026

Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate, commonly known as sarkosyl, is an ionic surfactant manufactured from the sodium salt of fatty acids and sarcosine amino acids. It is widely used as a foaming and cleansing agent in various personal care and household products. Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate is preferred over sodium lauryl sulfate, owing to its various features such as good ecotoxicity, mildness to the skin and the eyes, and excellent compatibility. Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate is primarily employed in skin care applications. Commercially, it has been predominantly used in syndet bar formulations. However, recently, it has been increasingly employed in other product forms, notably in foaming facial washes and body washes. Furthermore, requirement of skin care products such as facial cleanser and soaps & body wash is also expanding at a rapid pace. This is anticipated to drive the skin care segment, thereby boosting the sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market in the near future.

Increasing Awareness about Mild Surfactant Products for Personal Care drives the Market

Mild surfactant products such as sodium lauroyl sarcosinate help in reducing skin damage and preventing premature hair loss. A sulfate-free hair conditioner is designed to get rid of extra oil. However, it retains moisture in the scalp. Thus, the demand for and awareness about mild surfactant products is likely to fuel the sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market in the next few years. Key manufacturers of personal care products such as shampoo, detergent, and soap have started using mild surfactants in order to avoid skin irritation, skin redness, dryness, and itching.

Moreover, increasing concerns about sulfate-containing products and shift in the demand toward organic products are key factors driving the market. Natural and organic personal care products are manufactured by using plants as key ingredients. Plants are grown organically without adding chemicals or pesticides. Rising demand for chemical-free skin care and hair care products and changing approach of consumers toward organic personal care have also promoted the growth of the organic personal care industry. Formulations containing hard surfactants such as sodium laurel sulfate (SLS) are found to be toxic. The detergent action of SLS leads to dryness and roughness. Moreover, sulfate-containing surfactants remove beneficial bacteria that are essential in maintaining the scalp healthy. Sulfate-containing surfactants have the potential to cause chronic skin irritation, leading to hair thinning and noticeable hair loss. These factors drive the demand for mild surfactants and are expected to augment the sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market in the near future.

Global Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market dominated by Several Players

Key players operating in the global sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market are Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Innospec Inc., Clariant Ltd., Stepan Company, Croda International Plc, Jarchem Industries Inc., Schill + Seilacher GmbH, and Shanghai Oli Enterprises Co., Ltd.