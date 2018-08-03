Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market 2018 : Industry Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers
The Study discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe.
Asphalt Mixing Plant is the plant that is used for mixing warm aggregate, soft materials & asphalt for similar mixture at the required temperature. It is used for construction of highway & city road.
At present, the manufactures of Asphalt Mixing Plants are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Asia Pacific (Except China) and India. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 40% in 2016. The following areas are Europe and the USA. The global leading players in this market are MARINI, Ammann, Lintec, Nikko, Sany, etc.
There are two types of Asphalt mixing plant, Continuous Asphalt Mixing Plant and Batch Asphalt Mixing Plant. Batch Asphalt Mixing Plant dominated the market, accounting for 86.15% production market in 2016. The asphalt mixing plants are mainly used by road construction, which accounting for 81.06% market share in 2016.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of road construction machine and the governments support, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2860 million by 2023, from US$ 2330 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Continuous Asphalt Mixing Plant
Batch Asphalt Mixing Plant
Segmentation by application:
Road Construction
Other Application
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
MARINI
Ammann
Lintec
Nikko
Sany
Tietuo Machinery
XRMC
Roady
Astec
GP Günter Papenburg
Yalong
Liaoyang Road Building Machinery
Luda
Xinhai
Tanaka Iron Works
SPECO
Huatong Kinetics
NFLG
Southeast Construction Machinery
Yima
Jilin Road Construction Machinery
Zoomlion
D&G Machinery
XCMG
Hongda
