Contraceptives Market – Positive long-term growth outlook 2018-23

According to the report Contraceptives Market, published by Market Data Forecast, the Latin America Contraceptives Market was worth $ 2.93 billion in 2018 and estimated to reach $4.03 billion by the end of 2023 with a growing potential of 6.55 %.

Birth control, otherwise called contraception and fertility control, is a strategy used to stop pregnancy from occuring. Birth control has been utilized since long, yet compelling and safe strategies for birth control just ended up noticeably accessible in the twentieth century. Planning, making accessible, and utilizing birth control is called family planning. A few societies confine or debilitate access to birth control since they view it as ethically, religiously, or politically undesirable.

The best strategies for birth control are sterilization by methods for vasectomy in guys and tubectomy in females, intrauterine devices (IUDs), and implantable birth control. This is trailed by various hormone-based strategies including oral pills, patches, vaginal rings, and infusions. Less effective methods include physical hindrances, for example, condoms, diaphragms and birth control wipes and spreading awareness. The least successful strategies are spermicides and withdrawal by the male before discharge. Sterilization, while exceptionally powerful, is not normally reversible; every other technique are reversible, most quickly after ceasing them. Safe sex methods, for example, with the utilization of male or female condoms, can likewise help prevent sexually transmitted diseases. Different strategies for birth control don’t ensure protection from sexually transmitted infections. Emergency birth control can avert pregnancy if taken inside the 72 to 120 hours window after unprotected sex. Some contend not engaging in sexual relations as a type of birth control, yet abstinence only sex education may increase high school pregnancies if offered without birth control education, due to teenagers not following them.

Get a comprehensive overview of the Contraceptives Market: http://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/latin-america-contraceptives-market-1232/

Contraceptives Market: Drivers & Restraints

The factors affecting the development of the Latin America market positively are improvements of effective female contraceptive devices and medications, progress in technologies, expanding activities from government and NGO to promote contraceptives. Symptoms related to the use of contraceptive devices and medications, rising incidence of infertility are the limitations that are hampering the development of the market.

Get accurate market forecast and analysis on the Thyroid Deficiency Treatment Market.

Request a sample to stay up-to-date on the main trends affecting this market: http://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/latin-america-contraceptives-market-1232/request-sample

Contraceptives Market: Segmentation

By Drug Type

• Contraceptive pills

• Topical contraceptives

• Contraceptive injectable

• Contraceptive gels

• Jellies

• Creams

By Medical Devices

• Male contraceptive devices (Condoms)

• Female contraceptive devices

o Female condoms

o Intrauterine devices (Hormonal IUD’s, Copper IUD’s)

o Contraceptive sponges

o Contraceptive diaphragms

o Contraceptive patches

o Sub-dermal contraceptive implants

o Non-surgical permanent contraceptive devices

By End Users

• Hospitals

• Home care

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

From simple data collection through secondary and primary research to ad-hoc research requests relating to specific information, we provide our services via customization.

Get customization at http://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/latin-america-contraceptives-market-1232/customize-report

Contraceptives Market: Overview

About 20 million women who desire preventing pregnancy in Latin American countries aren’t using a modern birth control method. Birth control use in these countries has reduced the number of fatalities during and around the time of pregnancy by around 40% and could prevent 70% if the full demand for contraceptives were met. By increasing the time between pregnancies, birth control can increase adult women’s delivery chances and the survival of their children.

Contraceptives Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

The Latin America market for contraceptives can be divided into various regions namely Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. The region is forecasted to have a high growth rate owing to factors like improvements of effective female contraceptive devices and medications, progress in technologies and expanding activities from government among others.

Key Questions Answered

• What is the current and future Contraceptives market outlook in Latin America? What trends are affecting the Latin American market?

• What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the Contraceptives space in Latin America?

• What are the key, high growth markets that Contraceptives manufacturers should expand into? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

• What are the unmet needs with the Contraceptives currently on the market? How will emerging technologies fulfil these unmet needs?

• What is physician perception and market outlook of Contraceptives?

• What are the challenges and barriers that have hindered widespread adoption of Contraceptives?

Thyroid Deficiency Treatment Market: Key Players

Major players influencing the Latin America contraceptives market are Bayer HealthCare AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Medisafe Distribution Inc, Pace Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medicines360, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc., Actavis, Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser plc, Mayer Laboratories, Inc., and Pfizer, Inc.

Reasons to buy Contraceptives Market Report:

• Global, regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the geographical areas in which this industry is prospering

• Segment-level analysis on basis of product type, application, colour along with market size forecasts and y-o-y estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of macro and micro environmental factors that affect the market presented in an extensive strategic analyses section containing PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces Analyses

• A comprehensive listing of key market players along with company overview, product portfolios, key financial information (subjected to availability), SWOT analysis and Analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• Expertly devised Market Outlook along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market

About Market Data Forecast:

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in the area of market research and business intelligence. With rich experience in research across various business domains, they cater to the needs of both individual and corporate clients. From all-encompassing umbrella markets to extremely specific niche markets covering all the major regions across the globe as part of the research scope, their research services offer one of a kind specialities with competitive pricing options. For more information, kindly visit, www.marketdataforecast.com.

Contact:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager (International Business Development)

Market Data Forecast

Direct Line: +1-888-702-9626

Mobile: +91 998 555 0206

Mail: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Visit Market Data Forecast Blog @ http://www.marketdataforecast.com/blog/

View latest Press Releases of MDF @ http://www.marketdataforecast.com/press-releases