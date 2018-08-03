Asia-Pacific Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Market – Positive long-term growth outlook 2018-2023

Asia-Pacific attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) therapeutics market is expected to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2023 from USD 1.99 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 12.30% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is one of the most common neurological/psychiatric disorders among children and adolescents. ADHD is commonly observed in children (<12 years age) as compared to adolescents. ADHD is also described as hyperkinetic disorder/ attention deficit disorder or neuropsychiatric disorder. The exact cause for the ADHD is not clear but, expected to be resulted due to genetic factors and environmental influences. ADHD results in improper functioning of nervous system that led to attention deficit and hyperactivity/impulsiveness condition. ADHD is characterized by certain symptoms include easy distraction & striving to maintain focus on one task, unable to remember things, impatience, and being continuously in motion, among others. The symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are controlled by different modalities such as medication (stimulants-amphetamines; non-stimulants-atomoxetine), psychotherapy (behavior therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy), and education/training (parent management training, family training).

Increasing involvements from public organizations, rising public conscious towards the better health conditions, and presence of effective therapeutics for the treatment of ADHD are driving the growth of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder therapeutics market in Europe. However, presence of stringent regulatory guidelines and high cost of the medication for ADHD are expected to restrain the growth of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder therapeutics market in Asia-Pacific.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Market: Drivers & Restraints

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

By Medication Type

• Stimulants

o Amphetamines

o Methylphenidate

o Dextroamphetamine

o Dexmethylphenidate

• Non-Stimulants

o Atomoxetine

o Bupropion

o Guanfacine

By Psychotherapy

• Behavior therapy

• Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

• Interpersonal Psychotherapy

• Family Therapy

By Education or Training

• Parent management training

• Social skills training

• School-based interventions

From simple data collation through secondary and primary research to ad-hoc research requests relating to specific information, we provide our services via customization.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Market: Overview

Growing healthcare industry, increasing initiatives from government to provide better treatment solutions for mental illness conditions, growing focus of foreign pharmaceutical companies on Asian market, presence of huge population, and rising number of mental disorders are driving the growth of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder therapeutics market in Asia-Pacific region. However, high cost pertaining to the treatment and limited adoption of ADHD therapeutics are restraining the growth of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder therapeutics market in Asia-Pacific region.

The ADHD market has been commanded by stimulant treatment, with just three affirmed non-stimulant medications endorsed that can't rival stimulant medications as far as adequacy. Because of absence of confirmation for long term safe utilization of stimulants, non-stimulants are surfacing noticeably.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geographical areas, Asia-Pacific attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) therapeutics market is segmented as Japan, China, India, Australia, and South Korea.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Market: Key Players

The key players in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) therapeutics market such as, Shire plc (Ireland), Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Alcobra Ltd. (Israel), Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), and Curemark, LLC. (U.S.).

