The very model of Tissot T-Sport PRC 200 Basketball Chronograph T055.417.11.297.01 Men’s Watch, is made keeping in mind the sportier side of the brand. A time piece which is 200 meter water resistant is sure to woo the swimmers around. A classy look and feel, the wrist adorner surely makes you a standout in the crowd. A Swiss caliber size of 13 ¼’’’which is an in house specialty, it makes the movement accurate and precise, it works with a quartz four jewel movement. The battery type is the designer’s own Renata 394. The wristwatch has a dial with 41mm diameter and thickness of 12mm. A real lumpy watch.

The lug comparatively is thinner with a width of 12mm. The case cover is scratch resistant crystal sapphire with a brown dial which signifies the nomenclature, “basketball”, with a chronograph complexity. Inside the Tissot T-Sport PRC 200 Basketball Chronograph T055.417.11.297.01 Men’s Watch 200m-water-resistant case is an ETA G10.211 quartz caliber, capable of measuring up to 30-minute-long intervals with an accuracy down to 1/10th of a second. Elegantly tucked away at the 4 o’clock position is a discreet date indication for added functionality. Available with a stainless steel strap, this Tissot PRC 200 basketball limited edition is sure to stand out. The chronograph complexity shows three sub dials measuring the seconds, 1/10th of seconds and minutes.

Tissot Watches Online, being the Swiss watchmaker since 1853, is one of the world’s best Swiss watchmaker, who makes wrist watches within the affordable limits of the high quality range. Mostly experimental with its entire model this particular model is made keeping in mind the basketball sport and those who play it. Hence, it can take in the hardships of a basketball game.

The Swiss quartz caliber has become one of the most modern and impeccably classical, and technologically most modern. The model can be classified as a casual fun loving holiday watch too. The bezel is reduced and hence the dial seems bigger and easy to read. It has a tachymeter and super luminova indices and hands. An out and out sports watch, Tissot T-Sport PRS 516 Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch, can be owned for oneself or can be bought for loved one.

Bottom line: A wristwatch, with a sporty feel and works for the one who is a good sport. A sturdy one with great looks that is what series Tissot T-Sport PRC 200, men’s wrist watch is all about. You are sure to find your perfect match within the Tissot PRC 200 family. This very watch has the nerve to take any sort of abuse related to sports. The sheen remains a despite of all hard ships as the case is pure stainless steel and is not worn out like the coated cases cater regular wear and tear.