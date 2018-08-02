Middle East and Africa Generic Drugs Market to hold a share worth over USD 40.04 billion

According to the report Middle East and Africa Generic drugs market was worth USD 29.08 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 40.04 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.60%.

Today, nearly 8 in 10 prescriptions filled in the Middle East are for generic drugs. The use of generic drugs is projected to grow over the coming as a number of popular drugs come off patent through 2015. FDA wants generic drugs to have the same quality and performance as brand name drugs. Further analysis shows that generics work just as well as brand name drugs.

Generic drugs are also known as abbreviated drugs. Generic Drugs are equivalent or Bioequivalent to brand name regarding Side effects, Risks, Dosage, Intended use, and Strength. Even though they are equivalent to their brand name rivals, they are sold at a substantially lower cost. To sell a generic drug manufacturing company must submit an Abbreviated New Drug Application for approval after the patent of brand name counterpart expires.

Generic Drugs Market: Drivers & Restraints

The prime driving force of Generic Drugs Market competitive edge over branded drugs due to cost-effectiveness, patent lapse for branded drugs. Patent of Branded Drugs with sales of up to 135 billion was terminated in 2015. Almost $150 billion worth of patents for branded drugs is about to expire by 2020 which helps for the growth of generic drugs market. Strict regulation enacted by FDA and threat of counterfeit drugs are the factors holding back the growth of market.

Generic Drugs Market: Segmentation

By Type

• Biosimilars

• Simple Generic

• Super Generic

By Therapeutic Drugs

• Cardiovascular products

• Anti-infective products

• Anti-arthritis products

• Central nervous system drugs

• Anti-cancer drugs

• Respiratory products

• Others

Generic Drugs Market: Overview

Super generics are pricier than their pure generic counterpart. Super generics account for 18% of total spending on generic drugs. But biosimilars are comparatively cost effective even among generic drugs and hold major share. Recent technological advancements have reduced the production costs which helps the market grow.

Generic Drugs Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on Regional Analysis, this region is further categorized in to Middle East and Africa. Middle East holds major share while Africa is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing geriatric population and increased necessity for subsidized medications. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at highest CAGR in the forecasted period.

Generic Drugs Market: Key Players

Some of the major companies dominating the market, by their products include Ranbaxy Laboratories, Ltd, Actavis, Mylan, Inc., Industries, Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Hospira, Inc., Apotex, Inc., Watson Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical and others.

