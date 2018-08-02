Mastopexy (Breast Lift) Market Forecasts by Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2023

Market Research Future updated data for competitive structure of the Global Mastopexy (Breast Lift) Industry to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

Market Scenario:

Mastopexy is a plastic surgery mammoplasty procedure for raising the sagging breasts by removing excess skin and tightening the surrounding tissues to reshape and support the new breast contour. A woman’s breasts changes over time and becomes susceptible to ptosis or sagging due to aging, weight fluctuations, breastfeeding and pregnancy. Factors such as growing female geriatric population and increasing demands for aesthetic procedures are the major drivers for the market growth during the forecast period. According to the United Census Bureau, the global-female-geriatric population is estimated to reach 4,139 million by 2030 from 3,601 million as recorded in 2015. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditures along with the growing demands for outpatient surgeries is boosting the market growth. However, factors such as high cost along with the complications of extrusion, seroma, and scarring associated with surgery are projected to restrain the market growth.

The market for global mastopexy market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5817

Mastopexy (Breast Lift) Market: Segmentation

The global mastopexy market is segmented on the basis of tissue incision, technique, application, and end user. On the basis of the tissue incision, the market is segmented into skin, adipose, glandular, and others. On the basis of the technique, the market is categorised into anchor pattern, inverted-T incisions, lollipop pattern, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into sagging breast, augmented breast, and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centres, and others.

Avail Premium Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5817

Mastopexy (Breast Lift) Market: Top Players

ALLERGAN (Ireland), Mentor Worldwide LLC (U.S.), GC Aesthetics (Dublin), LIPOELASTIC (England), Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.), POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra, Inc. (U.S.), and others are some of the major players in the global mastopexy market.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnological Institutes

Research And Development (R&D) Companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Aesthetic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Market Research And Consulting Service Providers

Mastopexy (Breast Lift) Market: Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global mastopexy market owing to increasing adoption of new technologies, and developed healthcare sector. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and growing female geriatric population within the region boosts the market growth. Additionally, the presence of the developed economies and major market players within the region fuels the market growth.

Europe is the second largest market for mastopexy owing to rising per capita healthcare sector and increasing demands for aesthetics. On regional basis, Europe is divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe leads the regional mastopexy market due to the presence of developed economies like France, Germany, and Italy. On the other hand, Eastern Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing region within Europe.

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market for mastopexy. Increasing awareness for women health, growing healthcare sector, and changing lifestyle are the major drivers for the market growth within the region. Moreover, the presence of the economies like Australia and China, which are marked by increasing number of cosmetic procedures within the Asia Pacific region, fuels the market growth. According to the International Society of Plastic Surgery in 2016, approximately 225,002 cosmetic procedures were performed in Australia.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global mastopexy market due to presence of poor economies and stringent government policies, especially in the African region. Majority of the market of the Middle East & Africa is held by the Middle East due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by the presence of the economies like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar within the region.

Major Table of Content for Mastopexy (Breast Lift) Market:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

TOC Continued….!

Do You Have Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Experts @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5817

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com