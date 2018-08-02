Kombucha Market – Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

The global kombucha market is expected to experience significant growth throughout the forecast period from 2015 to 2021. The rising awareness among the consumers about the benefits of this drink is a primary factor contributing in the growth of this market. In addition to this, kombucha market is the fastest-growing market in the functional beverages category. Increasing demand for natural and healthy food & beverages is promoting the growth of this market. Kombucha is a health drink, thus the market for this beverage is expected to witness high growth in the near future.

As a result, the companies operating in the market are expected to experience higher profits from manufacturing of this. Increasing health concerns and changing lifestyle are some of the factors driving the market for kombucha. The kombucha market is segmented into by type of microorganisms used in its manufacturing, by flavors and by geography. On the basis of type, the kombucha market is segmented into yeast, bacteria and mold among others. Based on flavor type, the market is bifurcated into citrus, herbs & spices, berries, coconut & mangoes, apple, flowers among others. Geographically, kombucha market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=8476

There are several new domestic and international companies manufacturing kombucha. In addition, numerous established beverage brands are trying to enter into this market. Due to its health benefits, governments in several countries are taking initiatives for manufacturing, marketing, and regulating the production & consumption of kombucha. Kombucha is a conventional fermented tea-based beverage, which has several health benefits. Furthermore, the key ingredients used in producing kombucha are sugar, water, and kombucha culture or starter culture. Moreover, the kombucha culture or starter culture is made up of microorganisms, such as bacteria and yeast. After the the fermentation process, kombucha is carbonated and integrated with amino acids, vinegar, probiotics, antioxidants and vitamins. In addition, to add different taste to the drink, a variety of different flavors can be added. The prominent flavors of kombucha are citrus, herbs & spices, berries, coconut & mango, flowers, apple and others.

Some of the key players operating in kombucha market are Millennium Products, Inc. (U.S.), Reed’s, Inc. (U.S.), The Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), Revive Kombucha (U.S.), Kosmic Kombucha (U.S.), Cell – Nique Corporation (U.S.), Buchi Kombucha , Gt’s Kombucha (U.S.), Townshend’s Tea Company, The Humm Kombucha Llc (U.S.), Red Bull Gmbh (Austria), Makana Beverages Inc., Nesalla Kombucha (U.S.), Live Soda Kombucha (U.S.), and Kombucha Wonder Drink (U.S.) among others. These companies are adopting numerous market strategies such as innovative product development, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and expansion of existing facilities to strengthen their position in the global kombucha market.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/kombucha-market.html

North America dominated the global demand for Kombucha market in 2014 in terms of revenue mainly contributed by the U.S. Developing countries such as China and India are expected to experience a strong upsurge in the demand for kombucha in the near future. In addition, demand for kombucha may be driven by an increase in production and innovation in segments such as health drinks and energy drinks. However, the demand for usage of kombucha is expected to grow at a decent pace in countries, such as Germany and Japan, whereas high growth of the kombucha market is experienced in India and other countries in Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, Asia provides the cost advantage in terms of production and processing of these products. High demand along with low cost of production is a key feature, which aids suppliers of kombucha.