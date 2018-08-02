Green Data Center Market to Develop Rapidly by 2022

A data center is a facility of computer systems that houses the data and applications that are critical for the success of any business organization. The green data center is a concept whereby cost savings are realized on the operation and maintenance of data centers.

It includes implementation of advanced technologies such as economizers for cooling, resulting in maximum efficiency, and minimum environmental impact. Reduced e-waste and recycling, low emissions, and use of alternative energy technologies are some of the other benefits of green data centers. IT, Telecom and BFSI are some of the key industries where green data centers are prominent. The growth in these industries is expected to affect the green data center market positively since these industries have high data storage requirements.

Key factors driving the global green data center market include increasing shift of enterprises towards energy efficiency, government regulations and reduction in operational cost. The application of green data centers is expected to increase across various industrial segments in the coming years. Moreover, industry players look to increase the energy efficiency and overall performance of data centers, which is further expected to escalate the demand for green data centers.

The global green data center market is segmented by PUE standard, component, ownership, and by geographic regions. Based on the PUE standards, the market is further segmented into PUE 1 to 1.5, PUE 1.5 to 2, PUE Greater than

2. The components of green data center include air conditioning, power backup, storage & servers, network and security appliances. Based on ownership, the green data centers market is segmented into External (Co-location, Dedicated hosting) and Internal (Healthcare, IT, Telecom, Government and Others (Retail, etc). The market size and forecasts in terms of revenue (US$ Bn) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2012 to 2022, considering 2013 and 2014 as the base years.

The report also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment of the market for forecast period 2015 to 2022. Geographically, the green data center market has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

The report includes market dynamics, key trends analysis and energy efficiency regulations for data centers in different countries. The report also includes analysis of key participants in the green data center along with their role in the ecosystem. We have included future trends that will impact the demand. The study provides market estimation in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2012 to 2022.

Some of the key manufacturers of data centers using green technologies include Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Fujitsu Ltd, International Business Machines Corporation and Hewlett-Packard Company. Other significant players in the market include Dell Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc., EMC Corporation, Emerson Network Power, Hitachi, Ltd and Schneider Electric (APC).

This report analyzes the global green data center market in terms of revenue (US$ Bn). The market has been segmented as follows:

Green Data Center Market, by PUE Standard:

PUE 1 to 1.5

PUE 1.5 to 2

PUE Greater than 2

Green Data Center Market, by Component:

Air Conditioning

Power Backup

Storage & Servers

Network

Security Appliances

Green Data Center Market, by Ownership

External

Co-location

Dedicated Hosting

Internal

Healthcare

IT

Telecommunication

BFSI

Government

Energy &Utility

Transportation & Logistics

Other (Retail, etc.)

Green Data Center Market, by Geography:

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

EU7

NORDIC Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Asia

Australasia(Australia, New Zealand and Guinea)

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

