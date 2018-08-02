Future Trends and Forecasts of U.S. Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections

According to a new market research report “U.S. Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market by Technology (Wired and Wireless), Industry Verticals (Healthcare, Utilities, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Security & Surveillance, and Others) – Forecast to 2020”, the market size of M2M connections in the U.S. is expected to reach $7,262.76 Million by 2020, at a CAGR of 6.79% between 2015 and 2020.

Machine-to-Machine technologies consist of various wired and wireless technologies that enable different machines of the same type other than smartphones, tablets, and wearables among others to connect with each other.

This report segments the U.S. Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications Market on the basis of technology and industry verticals. The said market has been segmented based on technology into wired and wireless technology. Wireless technology has been further segmented into short range and cellular technologies.

The U.S. Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications Market has been segmented based on industry verticals into utilities, automotive & transportation, healthcare, and retail among others.

Apart from the market statistics, the report also includes qualitative analysis such as value chain with detailed process flow diagrams; market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities; winning imperatives; and industry trends for the U.S. M2M connections market.

The report also provides detailed profiles of various companies currently active in this market. Some of the major players in the M2M market include AT&T (U.S.), Cisco (U.S.), Gemalto (The Netherlands), Intel (U.S), Jasper Technologies, Inc. (U.S), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Sprint (U.S.), Telit Communications (U.K), Texas Instruments (U.S.), T-Mobile (U.S), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S), and Vodafone (U.K.) among others..