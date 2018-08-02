Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market 2018-2022 : Size, Growth, Industry Share And Forecast Report

Coatings help in preserving the quality of fruits and vegetables by delaying softening and preventing over-ripening. They are applied during the packaging process and extend the shelf life of the food products.

Analysts forecast the Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fruits and vegetables coatings market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of fruit coatings and vegetable coatings.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global fruits and vegetables coatings market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Key vendors

AgroFresh

Fomesa Fruitech

Pace International

UPL

XEDA International

Market driver

Complexities in the food supply chain

Market challenge

Low preference for coated fruits and vegetables

Market trend

Rising number of post-harvest diseases increasing the demand for fruits and vegetables coatings.

