Construction Cost Estimation and Analysis

Edupliance announces webinar titled, “Construction Cost Estimating” attendees will understand to preparing rough estimates, techniques for evaluating and estimating scientific processes The event goes LIVE on Tuesday, Aug 07, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM PST.

A good decision requires a significant level of analysis. Engineering decisions require knowing the cost of a project. The goal of the webinar is to teach people how to develop cost estimates that will be used by decision-makers to determine a course of action. This topic is for anyone who needs to understand construction budgets and cost estimates.

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Keith Warwick, PE earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of California at Davis. He became a California Professional Engineer in 1983 and has also held PEs in Indiana, Tennessee, Illinois and New York. He has 37 years of civil, environmental and safety engineering experience. He is a professor at Yuba College in Marysville California and instructor at the University of Washington, and has significant experience teaching engineering, safety and related subjects. He has conducted several hundred construction, environmental and safety walk-throughs and audits. He is the author of Arcadia Publishing’s, “California’s Highway 99: Modesto to Bakersfield”.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Decision making based on cost

• Rough Order of Magnitude estimate

• Can you make it cheaper?

• Square foot estimates

• Comparison of Alternatives

• The cost of safety

• Changes in scope

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/construction-cost-estimating?utm_source=webnewswire utm_medium=webnewswire.com

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

For more information, visit

www.edupliance.com

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com