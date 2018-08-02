Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market Report 2023

According to the report “Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market,” published by Market Data Forecast, the Market Size has been estimated at USD 36.71 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 100.85 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023

The threat of bovine respiratory disease (BRD) is a complex and multifactorial disorder caused due to combination of more than one microbial pathogens inadequate housing conditions,, impaired host immunity, and environmental factors has an important effect on the value of cattle in the marketplace. Bovine Respiratory Disease is the most popular and costly disease affecting the beef cattle industry.

Bovine respiratory disease is a multifactorial and complex disorder caused due to a combination of more than one microbial pathogens, inadequate housing conditions, impaired host immunity, and environmental factors. BRD is a common term for respiratory disease in cattle caused by Variety of factors. A major cause of economic losses, BRD affects the lower respiratory tract / lungs (pneumonia) or upper respiratory tract (rhinitis, tracheid’s, bronchitis)

Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market: Drivers & Restraints

Key factor responsible for the disease is stress. Early detection is touted as an important key to treatment success. Bovine respiratory disease (BRD) can be a costly expense for cattle producers. However, it can be avoided by making the use of vaccines. The major factor leading to bovine respiratory diseases are host factors, environmental factors, and direct influence of infectious agents such as virus, bacteria, and parasites. However, due to increasing consumption of milk and beef products, the need for bovine respiratory disease treatment has increased across the globe.

Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Type of Treatment

• Anti-Infectious Agents

o Antibiotics

o Sulfas

• Anti-Parasiticides

• Bronchodilators

• Oral Rehydration Fluids

• Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatories

• Mucolytics

Antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs are now being used for combination treatment and expected to improve the success rate of the treatment. The global market for bovine respiratory disease treatment features a highly consolidated competitive landscape despite the presence of a large number of regional players. This also observes a recent report by Transparency Market Research. Owing to the small duration of product exclusivity in the animal health care industry – about three to five years – competition from generics and over-the-counter (OTC) products is a big threat.

In terms of distribution channel, the segment of veterinary hospitals dominated, accounting for nearly 35% of the global market in terms of revenue in 2015. According to a World Bank Group survey (2016), global human population is estimated to be 7.4 billion in 2016 and is growing at a rate of 1.8% per year. To sustain the ever rising demand for beef as well as other animal products from this mounting global population, there would be a vast rise in the world’s cattle population in the near future. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the global cattle population will increase by 73% between 2015 and 2050, from nearly 936 mn in 2015 to nearly 2.6 bn in 2050.

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East and Africa. North America leads the market due to greater occurrence of bovine respiratory disease. In the Asia Pacific region, China and India have greater cattle adoption and are expected to grow fast.

