Bore Gauges Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2018 – 2028

Bore Gauges Market: Introduction

Bore gauge is a common term coined for tools that uniquely process the accurate diametric measurement of holes, cylinders or pipes. Ideally, a bore gauge comprises a measuring sled as the base and a shaft accommodating the dial indicator on top. There are different bore gauges for different types of holes, though they function on the basis of similar measurement processes, if not identical. The type also varies with the diameter of the bore that is to be measured.

Bore workers may not have access to a proper power line for their electronic bore gauges every time. Hence, currently, the trend of compact wireless electronic bore gauges that eliminate the requirement for power lines and long cable connectors is being witnessed in the Bore Gauges Market. The technicians can directly follow the process of measurement and get the reading on the bore gauge display.

Global Bore Gauges: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global Bore Gauges market has been segmented as:

Transfer gauges

Beam gauges for larger diameter

Small-hole gauges

Telescopic gauges

Dial bore gauges

Electronic gauges

Wireless electronic gauges

On the basis of compatibility, the global Bore Gauges market is segmented as:

Adjustable capacity bore gauges with inter-changeable extensions

Fixed size bore gauges with plug type bodies

On the basis of special applications, the global Bore Gauges market can be segmented as:

Thread measurement

Spline measurement

Deep bore measurement

Bore Gauges Market: Drivers and Challenges

Primarily, manufacturing and construction industries are driving the global Bore Gauges market . Also, accuracy and simplicity provided by Bore Gauges in terms of the measurement of bore diameter will also drive the global Bore Gauges market in near future. The innovation of wireless electronic Bore Gauges is expected to propel the global Bore Gauges market to greater heights as it will eliminate the need for power outlets. Also, wireless electronic bore gauges can be easily used in spots that are tough to access. Adjustable capacity bore gauges have inter-changeable contacts that heighten their usage practicality in case of broader tolerances. Plug type bore gauges offer better discrimination and repeatability. Plug type bore gauges contain a larger bearing surface that minimizes the general wear and tear. Such beneficial aspects of different bore gauges are driving the global Bore Gauges market.

However, a large part of the measurement process relies on the bore gauges operator. It is very difficult to hold a bore gauge steadily over the true diameter of the hole and, simultaneously, record the reading by pushing the button. The technician handling the bore gauge influences the reading on the bore gauge display. A slight twitch on the technician’s part could result in an incorrect reading. Such challenges will restrict the growth of the global Bore Gauges market.

Bore Gauges Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the Bore Gauges market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa and SEA and Other APAC. The global Bore Gauges market is expected to grow with healthy annual growth rate during the forecast period. Among all the regions, SEA and Other APAC region is expected to dominate the Bore Gauges market owing the increasing demand for bore measurement equipment in construction, manufacturing and industrial sectors. North America accounts for a significant market share owing to increasing industrialization and commercialization in the region. Also, increasing demand for intelligent tools will drive the Bore Gauges market in the region. Middle East Africa and Latin America are expected to witness average growth in the Bore Gauge Market owing to enhancing economic conditions. Overall, the Bore Gauges market is anticipated to witness a profitable future.

Global Bore Gauges Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Bore Gauges market are:

TESA Technology

Bowers Group

Marposs S.p.A.

Mitutoyo Corporation

Starrett

Mahr GmbH

Diatest

Alpa

Sunnen Products Company

