U.S. Tile Adhesive Market 2018 | Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

U.S. Tile Adhesive Market – Overview:

Tile Adhesive is a non-metallic substance which is able to join two substrates using adhesion mechanisms (developed between the adhesive and substrate) and cohesive mechanism (developed within the adhesive itself). They have ultimate flexibility, high bond strength, shock & impact and chemical resistance. Tile adhesives are used to install tiles in residential and commercial buildings on floors or on walls. The U.S. Tile Adhesive Market is expected grow substantially and register a healthy CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023). The need for Tile Adhesive in US is gradually rising owing to factors such as, growing demand of ceramic and thin porcelain decorative tiles, increase in residential housing projects and boom in non-residential projects. US tile adhesive market is estimated to witness high demand in near future. On the basis of type, cementicious tile adhesive accounted the largest market value share in 2016, the segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR due to its modified properties and low price in comparison to other adhesives. Cementicious adhesive segment is followed by dispersion adhesive and reaction resin adhesive. On basis of end user, residential segment accounted for largest market share of 54.9%, the segment is anticipated to grow at healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in residential construction activities.

However, lower profit margins due to the usage of low-cost chemicals may restrain the market in future.

Competitive Landscape:

In competitive landscape, the MRFR studies the key developments adopted by the companies between 2011 and 2016. Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the U.S. Tile Adhesive Market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and expansion. Due to growing demand of tile adhesive in Asia Pacific region, the manufacturers in European region are using acquisition strategy in the Asia Pacific and U.S. market.

Get In-Depth Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4275

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January 2017 – ADREX has expanded its manufacturing operations in Thailand earlier this year. The production capacity of newly started factory is 15,000 tons, wherein the primary focus will be the manufacturing of high-quality ARDEX Flooring and Tiling products. The expansion has been done in order to address the demand of tile adhesive in Asia Pacific region.

February 2017 – BASF launched MasterTile® tile adhesives production in Russia. The range of MasterTile® products includes five adhesives: MasterTile 404, MasterTile 414, MasterTile 415, MasterTile FLX 23, MasterTile FLX 24. The adhesives’ formulations have been developed in line with GOST R 56387-2015 Russian national standard, and EN 12004 European regulations, which regulate the adhesion strength. The new product launch strategy would help BASF to dominate in Europe tile adhesive market.

March 2017 – Saint-Gobain, through the mortars activity (Saint-Gobain Weber), acquired 100% of Buildezee Adhesives Botswana (PTY) Ltd, a leading manufacturer of tile adhesives and grouts in Botswana. The acquisition has been done in order to expand the tile adhesive operation in the region in order to address the forthcoming demand.

April-2016 – EVO-STIK has launched a new, white floor and wall tile adhesive, ideal for use with ceramic, stone and porcelain tiles with no risk of show through. Setting in as little as two hours, the cement-based adhesive can be used to fix tiles to a range of materials including wood, concrete and plaster. The innovative solution in tile adhesive market by EVO-STIK would help it to attract the consumers in the market.

April-2016 – Consumer products giant Henkel has acquired tile adhesives business and associated brands of Columbian wall and floor coverings manufacturer Alfagres for $19 million. The acquisition includes Alfagres’s key brands Alfalisto and Pegalisto. With this acquisition, Henkel expects to expand its portfolio in emerging markets and strengthen its adhesive technologies business in Colombia.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/u-s-tile-adhesive-market-4275

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com