Trisodium Phosphate Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2018 to 2028

Trisodium phosphate, an inorganic compound is a crystalline or granular white solid, highly soluble in water, producing an alkaline solution. Trisodium phosphate is utilized as a food additive, stain remover, cleaning agents and degreaser. It can also be found in daily consumer products such as dental cleansers, cosmetics, etc. TSP, an alkaline cleaning agent that has been utilized as a household cleaner for many years. These solution has also been approved for the treatment of beef carcasses in the US Code of Federal regulations.

Trisodium phosphate is primarily produced by the neutralization of phosphoric acid utilizing sodium hydroxide, with sodium carbonate. Trisodium phosphate is commercially available and sold in the market in the form of two grades i.e. technical grade and food grade. Trisodium phosphates have various disadvantages associated with it such as ingesting high levels of phosphate can cause kidney damage, soft tissue calcification and high intake can also result in osteopenia and ultimately osteoporosis.

Global Trisodium Phosphate Market: Segmentation

Globally, the trisodium phosphate market can be segmented on the basis of grade, end-use industry and application

On the basis of grade, the global trisodium phosphate market can be segmented into

• Technical

• Food

On the basis of end-use industry, the global trisodium phosphate market can be segmented into

• Food & Beverages

• Chemicals

• Others

On the basis of application, the global trisodium phosphate market can be segmented into

• Metal Treatment

• Industrial Detergent

• Cereals

• Others

Global Trisodium Phosphate Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for food & beverages products is supporting the growth of food additives in the various products which in turn will boost the demand for trisodium phosphates. Trisodium phosphate is widely utilized as a food additive owing to reason that it can reduce the acidic nature of the food and act as an acidity regulator, can also be found in dry and extruded cereals.

Moreover, the FDA has approved the product to be utilized in our food. United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has listed sodium phosphates as safe. The administration also allows the trisodium phosphate in our food and personal care products and it is not a risk in certain amounts. Thus, supporting the demand for the trisodium phosphates in the market.

However, the global trisodium phosphate market face various challenges such as declining supply of phosphate and introduction of stringent regulations related to the utilization of sodium phosphates in detergents. Also, availability of various substitutes for trisodium phosphate mainly sodium carbonate along with the admixtures of non-ionic surfactants may hamper the growth of the trisodium phosphate over the near future

Global Trisodium Phosphate Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, globally, the trisodium phosphate market is anticipated to be dominated by the developing nations which include China and India, due to the rising population and increasing demand for food products. North America, spearheaded by U.S. is expected to show moderate growth in the market over the near future. Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at slow rate over the forecast period. Latin America and Europe in the global trisodium phosphate market are projected to grow at steady rate over the forecast period.

Global Trisodium Phosphate Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global Trisodium Phosphate market include FBC Industries, Inc. Aditya Birla Chemicals, Shifang Sundia Chemical Industry Limited Company, Guizhou Zerophos Chemical Co., Ltd., SHIFANG JUYUAN CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Norwest Chemical, Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Zidong Food Co., Ltd., AARTI PHOSPHATES, and others.

The global trisodium phosphate market is found to be one of the most fragmented as large number of players are involved in the production of the product. In order to acquire the considerable share in the market and to ensure the product differentiation, prominent manufacturers are constantly developing technologically advanced and innovative products. Trisodium phosphate manufacturers are focussing on capitalization of their funds to maintain applications and to serve the ever-changing needs of the clients.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

