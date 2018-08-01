Micro Hydro Electric Market Report 2016 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2024
Energy contained in flowing water has
been tapped into for centuries. First it was for the mechanical power,
and, in the past one century for electricity. Micro hydroelectricity
systems, primarily used in homes, small businesses, farms and ranches,
can generate up to 100 kw of electricity. They contain a turbine, pump,
or waterwheel to convert the energy of flowing water into rotational
energy, which is then transformed into electricity.
Such micro hydro electric systems
have gained a lot of traction in the developing nations of the world in
the past one decade. They are being leveraged to bring about economic
development of far flung rural areas, especially in mountainous
terrains, where traditional electricity is difficult to provide via
traditional methods.
A report by Transparency Market Research
studies the global micro hydro electric market to offer essential
information on it. It presents a qualitative analysis of the factors
promoting and hindering the market. The report also profiles major
companies operating in the market and leverages market-leading
analytical tools to uncover opportunities and threats they might
encounter.
Global Micro Hydro Electric Market: Drivers and Restraints
Micro hydro electric, like
hydroelectricity, is a reliable technology that relies on a
non-polluting and renewable resource like water. Unlike solar and wind
power, it can be generated round the day and year by adjusting the flow
of water. Additionally, it is an indigenous resource, which can be
easily integrated with irrigation and water supply projects anywhere. It
has shorter gestation period and gives higher return on investment on
account of lower upfront capital required. It also has reduced
operational and maintenance expenses because of its simple designs.
Because of the aforementioned unique perceived benefits, the micro hydro
electric systems have been seeing steady uptake over the years. The
burgeoning population worldwide and developing economies have also led
to the growth in the market.
Countering the growth in the global micro
hydro electric market is the limited exposure to micro hydroelectric
generators among people. Besides, small water turbines do not have a
strong efficiency, that is, a considerable amount energy is always lost
in the process of transformation. Their efficiency level is about 75%.
Power is also lost in the pipe carrying the water to the turbine on
account of friction. To avoid this, the systematic design needs to be
tweaked. All these factors have also hobbled their swift uptake.
Global Micro Hydro Electric Market: Geographical Segmentation
The key segments of the global micro
hydro electric market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the
Rest of the World. In Europe, Asia Pacific, and in certain parts of
Africa, water wheels were leveraged to propel different industrial
machineries, such as mills and pumps. On account of the early initiation
into the technology, the regions have been at the forefront of adopting
micro hydro electric systems. China in Asia Pacific, so far, is the
leading market in the world for micro hydroelectricity. Small hydropower
market in China is filliped by the rural electrification programs of
the Chinese government. Going forward, the market in China is slated to
progress further.