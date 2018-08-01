Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market– Market Trends and analysis 2018-2023

According to the report on Latin America Monoclonal Antibodies Market which is a USD 4.46 billion market in 2018 is expected to reach USD 7.01 billion by 2023 with a significant CAGR of 9.5%.

Cancer Monoclonal antibodies are synthesized in the lab rather than using human’s own immune system. The anti-bodies may then combine with other sections of the immune system for the destruction of an antigen, such as a cancer cell. Clinical trials of Cancer Monoclonal antibodies treatment are carried on almost every cancer. Researchers have found more antigens that associated with cancer and they have made Cancer Monoclonal antibodies against a wide range of cancers. Cancer Monoclonal antibodies are more efficient than several other alternatives to treat autoimmune diseases and hence are growing in popularity.

Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Drivers & Restraints

Growing incidences of cancer disease is a major driving factor for the market. It has resulted in many pharmaceutical companies investing capital in monoclonal antibodies. The other factors propelling the growth of this market are rising investments in R&D of genomic studies, developments in target gene selection as well as genetic sequencing and the characteristic of antibodies to target only the cancer cells. There are also some constraints for the monoclonal antibodies market like high costs of development, strict guidelines by the governments, longer time required for clinical trials and research & development.

Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Segmentation

By Type

• Murine

• Chimeric

• Humanized

• Fully Humanized

By Application

• Leukaemia Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Brain Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Blood Cancer

• Hodgkins & Non-Hodgkins lymphoma Cancer

• Other cancers

By Conjugated Cancer Therapies

• Radioimmunotherapy

• Immunoliposome

• ADEPT

• Immunocytokines

• Others

Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Overview

The Latin America Antibodies Market was worth USD 3.54 billion as of 2016 and is showing significant potential in the mentioned forecasting period. The Human segment leads the market on the basis of source. In the past years, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of Cancer Monoclonal antibodies for treatment of a number of different cancers that are associated with immune response. These antibodies are mono-specific consisting of identical immune cells which are clones of a single parent cell and are aimed towards a specific cellular target. Thus, Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies market continues to show evident potential with the rapid rise in implementation of these anti-bodies for various applications.

Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the Latin America Antibodies market is analysed under various regions namely Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. Latin America region is undergoing a growth in the population of patients, stabilization of economy and growing awareness about medical treatments. Hence it shows evident potential for the Cancer Monoclonal anti-bodies market in the upcoming years. According to a latest research study by the World Health Organization, it is estimated that there will be a 70% hike in the instances of cancer on a global level, out of which a substantial portion would be from Latin America.

Key Questions Answered

• What is the current and future Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market outlook? What trends are affecting the market?

• What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market?

• What are the key market segments that currently occupy the highest market share? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

• What challenges are restraining the growth of the Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market? How will emerging technologies answer these challenges?

Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Key Players

The Major companies competing in the Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies market are Amgen, Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche, Immunogen, Genmab, Novartis, Glaxosmithkline, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Seattle Genetics.

