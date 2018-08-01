Global Confectionery Packaging Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2021

Global Confectionery Packaging Market Information by Material (Metal, Paper, Plastic, and others) by Type (Rigid packaging and Flexible Packaging) by Confectionery items (Flour confections, Chocolate confections, Sugar confections, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2021

Market Scenario

Globally there is a surge in the food & beverages market, especially for sweet items along with the growth of organized retails which has augmented the market for confectionery packaging. With the rapid urbanization and change in the consumer preference for food along with the increased sale of sweet items in the retail stores have stimulated the market for confectionery packaging. This is backed by the international chains of bakery and confectionery outlets and investment by packaging companies in developing more consumer friendly packaging, which has led to the growth of the global confectionery packaging market.

Key Players

The key players of Global Confectionery Packaging Market report include- Crown Holdings, Inc., Graphic Packaging International Inc., Aptar Group Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company Inc., Amcor Limited, Silgan Holdings, West Rock Company, Solo Cup and Sweetheart Holdings.

Segments

Global confectionery packaging market is segmented on the basis of Material, Type, Confectionery items and Region. On the basis of material it is segmented as metal, paper, plastic, and others. On the basis of type it is segmented as rigid packaging and flexible packaging. On the basis of confectionery items it is segmented as flour confections, chocolate confections, sugar confections, and others. Additionally on the basis of region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Confectionery Packaging Market: Regional Analysis:

In North America, U.S. accounts for the second largest share in confectionery packaging market. Factors such as rising the consumer preferences for convenient packaging, increase in disposable income, and rising demand from food & beverage, pharmaceutical sectors are some factors driving the demand of the market in U.S. Europe is expected to be the second largest market in confectionery packaging due to innovation and development of personal care, hygiene and beauty products. Increased demand for consumer-friendly products which are lightweight and easily transportable, growing focus on sustainability, the increased need for extended shelf life, and rising standards of hygiene are the major drivers of confectionery packaging market.

The report for Global Confectionery Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

