Ethoxylates Market Size 2018 Industry Growth and Trend Analysis Available at Marketresearchfuture.com.com

Ethoxylates Market 2018 Industry report presents a detailed analysis of the industry by Share, size, growth rate, Trends, Demand, key players, regions, product types & applications, the report also evaluates key factors that affected market growth and with the help of previous figures this report elaborates current scenario and forecast of Ethoxylates industry.

Ethoxylates Market Introduction:

Ethoxylates are organic compounds that are manufactured by treating alcohols and phenols with ethylene oxide in the presence of potassium hydroxide as a catalyst. They are usually obtained by the addition of ethylene oxide (EO) to compounds comprising dissociated protons. Ethoxylates are more prominently used in a variety of industries due to their emulsifying properties.

Some of the protuberant industry applications include, household & personal care, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others. Among these applciations, ethoxylates are dominantly consumed in manufacturing fatty alcohol ether sulphate used in household detergents and personal care products. In 2016, household and personal care applications cumulatively accounted for 34.7% of the overall ethoxylates consumption. Such industries consume range of ethoxylates type. Numerous ethoxylate types are consumed in different quantities in the aforementioned industrial applications. Some of the major ethoxylate type include natural alcohol ethoxylates, synthetic alcohol ethoxylates, Fatty Amine Ethoxylates, Fatty Acid Ethoxylates, Methyl Ester Ethoxylates, Ethyl Ester Ethoxylates, Glyceride Ethoxylates, Glyceride Ethoxylates, and Polyethylne Glycol.

Key Findings

Market Research Future concludes that over the past few years, the global ethoxylates market has witnessed a moderate growth and as per the analysis, the market is likely to continue growing over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed towards the continuously increasing growth of the end-use industries such as surfactants, pharmaceuticals, and household detergents market. Global Ethoxylates market is projected to reach USD 13,903.5 Million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.76% during the review period 2017-2023.The alcohol ethoxylates segment accounted for 41% share in 2016.

Manufacturers Profiles:

BASF SE

Huntsman International

Sasol Ltd

Ineos Group Limited

Arkema SA

Solvay SA

Mitsui Chemicals

DowDuPont Inc

Segmentation:

The global Ethoxylates market is segmented as the type, starter chain, application, and region. On the basis of type, Ethoxylates market is segmented as Alcohol Ethoxylates, Fatty Amine Ethoxylates, Fatty Acid Ethoxylates, Methyl Ester Ethoxylates, Ethyl Ester Ethoxylates, Glyceride Ethoxylates, Glyceride Ethoxylates, Polyethylne Glycol, and others. On the basis of application, market is segmented as household & personal care, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others. Based on region, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audience:

Ethoxylates manufacturers

Surfactant manufacturers

Organic Chemical Manufacturers

Potential investors

Ethoxylates suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

