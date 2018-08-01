Electronics & Electric Ceramic Market Key Players, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2025

Ceramics are non-metallic inorganic solids with high strength and hardness, high melting point, and good thermal and electric insulation property. Advanced ceramics, also known as functional ceramics or fine ceramics, are of powder type. They are formed from oxides, non-oxides, or both; unlike traditional ceramics that are made of clay. High technology and advanced production techniques are used in the processing of advanced ceramics.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26804

Based on material type, the electronic & electric ceramics market has been categorized into aluminum oxide, barium titanate, zirconate titanate, and silica carbide. Aluminum oxide or alumina is a pillar of advanced ceramics. It is used as an insulator for several electronic and electric applications including electronic substrates and spark plug insulators. It has good electric and mechanical properties and resistance to corrosion and wear. It is also used in medical, and chemical applications. Barium titanite is a highly studied advanced ceramic material, owing to its usage in electromechanical devices, actuators, piezoelectric transducers, and electro-optical devices. Zirconate titanate is the most widely used piezoelectric advanced ceramic material. It is chemically inert, physically strong, and less expensive.

It possesses a unique range of properties with greater charge sensitivity, high operating temperature, higher di-electric stability, and fine grain structure with high density. It is applied in tools for precise inspection of automotive and aerospace applications. It is also employed in the manufacture of level sensors, ultrasonic cleaners, and sonar devices. Silica carbide is produced in powder form and is used as a high-quality advanced ceramic. It possess exceptional hardness, very high thermal shock resistance, high thermal conductivity, high strength, low thermal expansion, low density, and high elastic modulus. It is used in semiconductor electronic devices operating at high voltages and high temperatures such as resistance heating, flame igniters, and electronic components deployed at severe environments. Other applications of silica carbide include automotive clutches and brakes and bulletproof jackets. In the automotive industry, it is used as an oil additive for reducing the friction, harmonics, and emissions. Of all material segments, the aluminum oxide segment holds a major market share, due to the availability and versatile usage of aluminum oxide in the electronics & electrical (E&E) industry.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electronics-electric-ceramic-market.html

Based on end-user industry, the electronic & electric ceramics market has been segregated into aerospace, home appliances, and power grids. Aircrafts are fully packed with electronic and electric components such as antennas, sensors, resistors, and capacitors. These components should be light in weight, smaller in size, and wear-resistant. The utilization and popularity of advanced ceramics is increasing. They offer high potential for transmuting the aircraft engine capabilities, which can intensely change the future of the aeronautics industry.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com