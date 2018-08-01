Cardiology events 2018 | Public Health conferences | Public health congress

Euro Hypertension 2018 is glad to cordially invite you all to attend and register for the upcoming “6th World Congress on Hypertension and Public Health” planned to be held in the beautifully crafted city Paris, France during November 21- 22, 2018. The theme of our conference is “Hypertension, A Challenge towards Public Health & Safety”.

Hypertension conferences 2018 is organized by the cardiology meetings to approach the scope for the researchers in the fields of Hypertension, Hypertension and Cardiology, Pathophysiology and Hypertension, Diabetes and Public Health, Health care in infectious Diseases, Pulmonary Hypertension, Hypertension & Obesity , Nursing & Hospital Management and so on..