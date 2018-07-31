WinX DVD Ripper Platinum Full License Being Given Away for Digitizing Old Scratched and New DVD

Digiarty Software, world renowned for its powerful DVD video software, is now holding a theme activity named “Turn Your Old DVD Disc into New Digital Movie File”. This activity aims to help people turn their dusty old and slightly scratched DVD discs, be them home-made or store-bought, into easy-to-manage new digital files. At the same time, Digiarty has already prepared unlimited 6-month full license codes of its flagship WinX DVD Ripper Platinum – the strongest tool to digitize old DVDs and also new discs including those encoded with 99 titles.

Before August 6, 2018, anyone can enter the event page attached below, share it to Twitter or Facebook, and then get a 6-month full license key of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum for free:

https://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-ripper-platinum/fix-old-scratched-disc-to-digital.htm

DVD came out in the 1990s, and overtook outdated VHS cassette tapes in the 2000s. In those days, it is a common thing to find tens of or hundreds of discs in someone’s house. However clumsy physical discs also fall into disfavor gradually as digital streaming is prevailing. In 2016, video streaming subscription revenues surpassed DVD / Blu-ray sales in the United States for the first time. And this trend continued in 2017. Apparently the majority of people already turned their sights on digital services, but it’s safe to say that no one would ditch their old DVDs containing favorite movies, TV shows, and the best moments in life.

“We’ve been hearing from a lot of users who plan to or already use WinX DVD Ripper Platinum to rip their old DVDs and create digital libraries. So, we carried out this activity, hoping to help more DVD owners extract their precious video content from aged sensitive discs without spending a cent,” said Angie Tang, Marketing Manager of Digiarty Software.

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is a professional and popular DVD ripper with over 10-year polishing. On the one hand it keeps updating DVD scanning mechanism and title checking mechanism to support for the newest DVDs, and on the other hand it preserves compatibility with old and even damaged DVDs. This tool is able to convert DVDs to MP4, MOV, AVI, WMV, FLV, H.264, MPEG4, MPEG2, ISO, VIDEO_TS folder, and other mainstream media formats. Meanwhile, there’re other useful profiles optimized for popular devices (e.g., iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPad Pro, Apple TV, Android Samsung Galaxy S8, Huawei Mate 10, Sony PSP, PS4, Xperia Z5, Microsoft Xbox One, Surface Pro 3), programs (e.g., iTunes, iDVD, iMovie, Final Cut Pro), and websites (e.g., YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo).

Fast DVD ripping speed is another big reason for the popularity of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum. It is the first and the sole DVD ripper capitalizing on Intel QSV and NVIDIA CUDA/NVENC powered level-3 hardware acceleration. Simply put, Intel/NVIDIA hardware acceleration technology will be used in the whole process, including decoding, processing, and encoding, thus speeding DVD conversion up and lightening the load on CPU. With this hardware accelerated DVD ripper, users will save a large amount of time on processing their large old DVD collections.

Pricing and Availability

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is fully compatible with 32 bit and 64 bit Windows 10, 8, 7 and lower. Participants simply need to share the giveaway page to Facebook or Twitter before the last moment of August 6, and then they will be eligible for a free full license key with the validity of 6 months.

In addition, the lifetime license of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is offered with 55% off, dropping from its original price of $67.95 for 1 PC down to $29.95.

