Wearable Sensors Market to Perceive an Aggrandizing Growth by 2020: Prognosticates MRFR

MarketResearchFuture.com has as of late communicated another investigation to its wide research portfolio, which is titled as “Worldwide Wearable Sensors Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020” gives an inside and out examination the gauge of market size and development.

Market Scenario:

Wearable sensors in this report refer to the sensors which are used in smart wearable devices. Global wearable sensors market is driven by increasing demand of wearables for infants and continuously evolving sensor technology. With increasing personal care and health consciousness, for tracking biometrics such as calories burnt, heart rate and others, the demand for wearable fitness trackers and other wearables is increasing. Rapid expansion of internet of things (IoT) is driving demand of wearable sensors devices in various application areas such as healthcare and fitness, consumer electronics and others.

Key Players for Wearable Sensors Market:

InvenSense, Inc., InvenSense, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, KIONIX, INC. (ROHM Co., Ltd.), Measurement Specialties, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation), Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG.

Segments:

Wearable sensors market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of Motion Sensors, Medical Based Sensors, Image sensors, Position Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Inertial Sensors and Others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Smart Wristwear, Smart Glasses, Smart Bodywears, Smart Footwear and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Consumer, Healthcare, Enterprise and Industrial and others.

Regional Analysis of Wearable Sensors Market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, North America region is believed to be the largest market for wearable sensors. Moreover the European market is also growing and second largest market for wearable sensors. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the wearable sensors during the forecasted period. Rest of the World is likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Market Definition 12

1.2 Market Breakdown By Type, Application And End Users 12

1.3 Market Breakdown By Geography 13

1.4 Research Methodology And Sources 13

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings 15

2.2 Research Summary 15

3 Market Outlook

3.1 Introduction 17

3.2 Wearable Sensors By Type 17

3.2.1 Motion Sensors 17

3.2.2 Medical Based Sensors 18

3.2.3 Image Sensors 19

3.2.4 Position Sensors 19

3.2.5 Pressure Sensors 19

3.2.6 Inertial Sensors 20

3.2.7 Other Sensors 20

3.3 Wearable Sensors By Application 21

3.3.1 Smart Wristwear 21

3.3.2 Smart Glasses 21

3.3.3 Smart Bodywears 22

3.3.4 Smart Footwear 22

3.3.5 Other Wearable Devices 23

3.4 Wearable Sensors By End User 23

3.4.1 Consumer Applications 23

3.4.2 Healthcare Applications 24

3.4.3 Enterprise And Industrial Applications 25

3.5 Trends In The Market 25

3.5.1 Usage Of Cloud Computing In Wearables 25

3.5.2 Integration Of Sensors And Sensor Innovations 26

3.6 Opportunities In The Market 26

3.6.1 Introduction Of Smart Textile In Wearable Electronics 26

3.6.2 Wearable Systems In Physiological Monitoring 27

3.7 Factors Driving The Market And Its Impact On Market Forecast 27

3.7.1 Rise In Wearable Sensors For Infants 27

3.7.2 Rise In Home And Remote Patient Monitoring 28

3.7.3 Rapid Innovations In Sensor Technology 28

3.7.4 Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast 29

3.8 Factors Hindering The Market And Its Impact On Market Forecast 29

3.8.1 Privacy And Security Concerns 29

3.8.2 Higher Power Consumption 29

3.8.3 Thermal Considerations And Device Protection 30

3.8.4 Technical Difficulties (Hardware And Software Issues) 31

3.8.5 Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast 32

4 Global Market Size and Forecasts

4.1 Global Market Breakdown By Type 35

4.2 Global Market Breakdown By Application 38

4.3 Global Market Breakdown By EndUser 41

4.4 Global Market Breakdown By Region 42

…Continued!

