Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory Market Opportunities, Business Strategy and Growth Factors till 2022

Global Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory Market Research Report – by memory type ( HMC, HBM), by product ( CPU, FPGA, GPU, ASIC), by application areas (HPC, networking and telecommunication, consumer electronics) region – Forecast till 2023

The global hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion at CAGR 35% through the forecast period 2023

Market Highlights:

The demand low power consumption, high bandwidth, and highly scalable memory devices are driving the demand for hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market. The ever-growing data and the rising demand for cloud-based services are fuelling the market growth. However, the thermal issues caused due to integration of these devices are hindering the market growth.

The global hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market is segmented into the memory type, product, application areas, and region.

Regional Analysis:

By geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, the market is majorly dominated by North America at present due to a higher concentration of key players in countries like U.S. and Canada.The rising adoption of artificial intelligence is fuelling the market in this region.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to show a decent market growth concerning the hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market. The demand for cloud-based services across various industries like healthcare and automotive are pushing the demand for global hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show a significant growth throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for network equipment and the rising number of manufacturing activities in consumer electronics sector are driving the market in this region. The rising trend for the system on a chip integration (SoC) is driving the market in this region.

Key players:

Some of the key players in the global hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market are IBM Corporation (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc.(U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Xilinx, Inc.(US.), Fujitsu Ltd.(Japan), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Open-Silicon (U.S.) and many others.

Some of the key innovators in the area of hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market are Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Arira (U.S.), Marvell Technology Group, Ltd. (U.S.), Cray Inc.(U.S.), Rambus Inc. (U.S.), Arm Holdings (U.K), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Taiwan) and many others.

There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customers.

